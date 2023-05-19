×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: May 19, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani to Hold One Night Only Show Event During Venice Film Festival

Business

The Consumer Mystery: How Retail Copes in an Uncertain World

Fashion

King Charles III Honors Labrum London With Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design

Slow Factory Continues Sustainability Education, Parson MFA Textiles Show Reimagines Textiles

A splash of fiber creations from Parsons grads and a free climate justice block party.

A web of hanging fuchsia and orange fiber created by Parsons MFA Textiles grad Madelyn Bunn for May 2023 'Portal' show.
A fuchsia and orange fiber creation by Parsons MFA Textiles grad Madelyn Bunn. WWD/Tonya Blazio-Licorish

NEW YORK Social justice nonprofit Slow Factory will hold its “Planet Justice” festival May 19 to 20, in partnership with New York Live Arts to spotlight leaders in the arts and climate justice movement.

As part of its ongoing Study Hall series, which is an educational sustainability and social justice series, guests such as author of New York Times bestseller “So You Want to Talk About Race” Ijeoma Oluo, writer and lecturer Rachel Cargle and activists Xiuhtezcatl Martinez, Wawa Gatheru and Vandana Shiva, will convene at the Theater at New York Live Arts.

On May 20, and for the first time, Slow Factory will debut a free public block party in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, with performances by Mykki Blanco, Pierre Kwenders, Xiutescalt Martinez and more. Hudson Valley community farm Sky High Farm and mycelium start-up Smallhold Mushrooms will also have a stake in the conversation, hosting workshops and other activities.

Related Galleries

“We will be exploring clear case studies for addressing the importance of the arts in equity-driven works that create powerful systemic change. This is the work that Slow Factory is dedicated to funding and supporting,” executive director and founder Céline Semaan, said in a press statement, on the event programming.

Also this weekend, the MFA Textiles program at Parsons holds its 2023 graduation exhibition and open studio, spotlighting unthinkable resourcefulness of its grads. Student works incorporate recycled materials (even discarded pharmaceutical packaging), wildflower seeds, electrical wiring in a digitized activation as well as brand waste to reimagine textiles with creativity and longevity in mind.

The open studio for “Portal” is at the MFA Textiles studio on West 13th Street running through Monday.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Study Hall Returns, Parson MFA Textiles Show 'Portal' in NYC

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Study Hall Returns, Parson MFA Textiles Show 'Portal' in NYC

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Study Hall Returns, Parson MFA Textiles Show 'Portal' in NYC

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Study Hall Returns, Parson MFA Textiles Show 'Portal' in NYC

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Study Hall Returns, Parson MFA Textiles Show 'Portal' in NYC

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Study Hall Returns, Parson MFA Textiles Show 'Portal' in NYC

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Study Hall Returns, Parson MFA Textiles Show 'Portal' in NYC

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Study Hall Returns, Parson MFA Textiles Show 'Portal' in NYC

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Study Hall Returns, Parson MFA Textiles Show 'Portal' in NYC

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Study Hall Returns, Parson MFA Textiles Show 'Portal' in NYC

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Study Hall Returns, Parson MFA Textiles Show 'Portal' in NYC

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Study Hall Returns, Parson MFA Textiles Show 'Portal' in NYC

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Study Hall Returns, Parson MFA Textiles Show 'Portal' in NYC

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Study Hall Returns, Parson MFA Textiles Show 'Portal' in NYC

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Study Hall Returns, Parson MFA Textiles Show 'Portal' in NYC

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Study Hall Returns, Parson MFA Textiles Show 'Portal' in NYC

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Study Hall Returns, Parson MFA Textiles Show 'Portal' in NYC

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Study Hall Returns, Parson MFA Textiles Show 'Portal' in NYC

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Study Hall Returns, Parson MFA Textiles Show 'Portal' in NYC

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Study Hall Returns, Parson MFA Textiles Show 'Portal' in NYC

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Study Hall Returns, Parson MFA Textiles Show 'Portal' in NYC

Hot Summer Bags

Study Hall Returns, Parson MFA Textiles Show 'Portal' in NYC

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Study Hall Returns, Parson MFA Textiles Show 'Portal' in NYC

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Study Hall Returns, Parson MFA Textiles Show 'Portal' in NYC

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Study Hall Returns, Parson MFA Textiles Show 'Portal' in NYC

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Study Hall Returns, Parson MFA Textiles Show 'Portal' in NYC

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Study Hall Returns, Parson MFA Textiles Show 'Portal' in NYC

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Study Hall Returns, Parson MFA Textiles Show 'Portal' in NYC

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Study Hall Returns, Parson MFA Textiles Show 'Portal' in NYC

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Study Hall Returns, Parson MFA Textiles Show 'Portal' in NYC

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Study Hall Returns, Parson MFA Textiles Show 'Portal' in NYC

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Study Hall Returns, Parson MFA Textiles Show 'Portal' in NYC

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Study Hall Returns, Parson MFA Textiles Show 'Portal' in NYC

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Study Hall Returns, Parson MFA Textiles Show 'Portal' in NYC

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Study Hall Returns, Parson MFA Textiles Show 'Portal' in NYC

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Study Hall Returns, Parson MFA Textiles Show 'Portal' in NYC

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Study Hall Returns, Parson MFA Textiles Show 'Portal' in NYC

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Study Hall Returns, Parson MFA Textiles Show 'Portal' in NYC

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Study Hall Returns, Parson MFA Textiles Show 'Portal' in NYC

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Study Hall Returns, Parson MFA Textiles Show 'Portal' in NYC

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Study Hall Returns, Parson MFA Textiles Show 'Portal' in NYC

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad