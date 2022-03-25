Pangaia Appoints First Group CEO, Formerly of Ssense

The material sciences company Pangaia is adding to its roster of fashion and science talent.

Effective April 1, Krishna Nikhil is joining Pangaia as the company’s first group chief executive officer.

Nikhil was previously the chief merchandising officer and chief marketing officer at Ssense, where he helped the Canadian company scale its global online luxury presence and obtain its reputation for its expansive assortment and high-gloss editorial content.

Nikhil has more than 20 years of experience working with consumer-facing companies, and holds a master’s degree in biomaterials and biomedical engineering from the University of Toronto.

Nikhil said of his appointment: “I have watched the rapid growth of Pangaia and am truly inspired by the vision of building an Earth-positive company. I am thrilled to join the Pangaia collective and the global community that has been built around this inspiring mission. I look forward to working with the team to accelerate the group’s positive impact on the world.”

He will work closely with the founding members of the company and the global teams to support the delivery of material science innovations, entry into new verticals and expansion of channels, while ensuring that the company’s mission of remaining “Earth positive” (ditching fossil fuels) remains at the forefront.

The innovation race at Pangaia has been in motion since it was founded, with various material launches (like Frut and Flwrdwn), a Nordstrom pop-up shop debut and the latest venture being the introduction of Pangaia Health and Super Super Bars.

In December 2020, Global Fashion Agenda’s former head, Eva Kruse, stepped down and joined Pangaia as senior vice president of impact — showing signs of a growing community. Additionally, Pangaia’s chief innovation officer, Dr. Amanda Parkes, who counts both Stanford and MIT training, will be speaking at the Fairchild Media Group sustainability forum on April 12.

