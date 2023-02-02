×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: February 2, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Interpreting Meta’s Q4 Earnings Results

Business

Gap Inc. Opens Up Supply Chain to SMBs

Business

Supply Chain Issues Impact Columbia Sportswear Earnings

Plant-based Innovators Take Stage at Parsons ‘Our Incredible Future Now’ Event

Unless Collective, Pangaia and more took the stage for Parsons' plastic-free innovation event.

Unless Collective's Eric Liedtke with Natural Fiber Welding's Luke Haverhals and A Plastic Planet's Sian Sutherland.
Unless Collective's Eric Liedtke with Natural Fiber Welding's Luke Haverhals and A Plastic Planet's Sian Sutherland for a Parsons event held Thursday. WWD

NEW YORK — Sustainable thought-leaders took the stage at Parsons School of Design The New School to discuss the trials of plastic-free innovation.

The event was held at Tishman Auditorium Thursday afternoon and billed speakers such as Celine Samaan, founder of The Slow Factory; Amanda Parkes, chief innovation officer at Pangaia; Sian Sutherland, cofounder of A Plastic Planet; Luke Haverhals, founder and chief executive officer of Natural Fiber Welding, and Eric Liedtke, founder of Unless Collective, among others.

Called “Our Incredible Future Now,” the event was hosted in partnership with professional nonprofit AIGA NY, Parsons, and architecture and design magazine Dezeen.

Related Galleries

WWD spoke with Unless’ Eric Liedtke and NFW’s Luke Haverhals prior to the event on how they’re challenging the status quo. If there is a fruition of a regenerative future, it’s found in “The Degenerate” sneaker from Unless Collective, which uses entirely plastic-free, plant-based materials from NFW. Since its limited December launch, the shoe already sold out and anticipates a restock on Feb. 15.

Though the sneaker is a novelty, the broader footwear industry has yet to replicate its success despite cost parities.

Liedtke reflected on his time at Adidas, “As a big machine the best we could do was move to recycled PET (rPET)….The thing that bothered me was it was still plastic,” he continued.

So far, Unless has demonstrated better sweatshirts, hats, sneakers — and soon socks. Three upcoming undisclosed partnerships are in the pipeline too. Haverhals said Natural Fiber Welding is “one capital raise away” from making the foam needed for a running shoe, which Liedtke said would be a performance “game-changer” for Unless and the industry. Until then, they have the cumulative advantage of being a “lighthouse for others to follow,” in Liedtke’s words.

As concerns over plastics and chemicals (issues which many mycelium innovations aren’t free of) circulate in fashion and footwear, the fine print matters. One question is how safe is the waterproofing used in many everyday items? Why turn to PFAs or “forever chemicals,” which New York recently moved to ban in clothing, when vegetable oils work just as or almost as well as, per Haverhals? These are the conversations happening now and illuminated on the Parsons stage.

“Nature already has the solutions that are waterproof,” he said. “What’s the consequences of the oil rigs and fracking? We’ve been sold this vision.…You don’t need plastic solutions to solve [everything].”

In the near future, Haverhals said the biggest footwear brands will come into the mix, unlocking tens of hundreds of millions of units as more large factory partners are onboarded. Last month, NFW collaborated with A Plastic Planet — a pro-business, pro-solutions advisory organization — to launch an online resource library for creatives and businesses as they pave a plastic-free future.

“The future that we’re imagining is our future,” stated Jos Harrison, global head of brand experience and design at global consumer goods company firm Reckitt, in a keynote. “That future must be one where your ideas as creatives make a disproportionate contribution to a safe, sustainable and equitable future for all life on this planet.” He underscored that, “Consuming can’t be the thing that defines us” as it’s “a culture that’s rapidly eroding.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Plant-based Innovators Take Stage at Parsons ‘Our Incredible Future Now’ Event

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Plant-based Innovators Take Stage at Parsons ‘Our Incredible Future Now’ Event

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Plant-based Innovators Take Stage at Parsons ‘Our Incredible Future Now’ Event

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Plant-based Innovators Take Stage at Parsons ‘Our Incredible Future Now’ Event

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Plant-based Innovators Take Stage at Parsons ‘Our Incredible Future Now’ Event

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Plant-based Innovators Take Stage at Parsons ‘Our Incredible Future Now’ Event

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Plant-based Innovators Take Stage at Parsons ‘Our Incredible Future Now’ Event

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Plant-based Innovators Take Stage at Parsons ‘Our Incredible Future Now’ Event

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Plant-based Innovators Take Stage at Parsons ‘Our Incredible Future Now’ Event

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Plant-based Innovators Take Stage at Parsons ‘Our Incredible Future Now’ Event

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Plant-based Innovators Take Stage at Parsons ‘Our Incredible Future Now’ Event

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Plant-based Innovators Take Stage at Parsons ‘Our Incredible Future Now’ Event

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Plant-based Innovators Take Stage at Parsons ‘Our Incredible Future Now’ Event

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Plant-based Innovators Take Stage at Parsons ‘Our Incredible Future Now’ Event

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Plant-based Innovators Take Stage at Parsons ‘Our Incredible Future Now’ Event

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Plant-based Innovators Take Stage at Parsons ‘Our Incredible Future Now’ Event

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Plant-based Innovators Take Stage at Parsons ‘Our Incredible Future Now’ Event

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Plant-based Innovators Take Stage at Parsons ‘Our Incredible Future Now’ Event

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Plant-based Innovators Take Stage at Parsons ‘Our Incredible Future Now’ Event

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Plant-based Innovators Take Stage at Parsons ‘Our Incredible Future Now’ Event

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Plant-based Innovators Take Stage at Parsons ‘Our Incredible Future Now’ Event

Hot Summer Bags

Plant-based Innovators Take Stage at Parsons ‘Our Incredible Future Now’ Event

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Plant-based Innovators Take Stage at Parsons ‘Our Incredible Future Now’ Event

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Plant-based Innovators Take Stage at Parsons ‘Our Incredible Future Now’ Event

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Plant-based Innovators Take Stage at Parsons ‘Our Incredible Future Now’ Event

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Plant-based Innovators Take Stage at Parsons ‘Our Incredible Future Now’ Event

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Plant-based Innovators Take Stage at Parsons ‘Our Incredible Future Now’ Event

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Plant-based Innovators Take Stage at Parsons ‘Our Incredible Future Now’ Event

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Plant-based Innovators Take Stage at Parsons ‘Our Incredible Future Now’ Event

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Plant-based Innovators Take Stage at Parsons ‘Our Incredible Future Now’ Event

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Plant-based Innovators Take Stage at Parsons ‘Our Incredible Future Now’ Event

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Plant-based Innovators Take Stage at Parsons ‘Our Incredible Future Now’ Event

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Plant-based Innovators Take Stage at Parsons ‘Our Incredible Future Now’ Event

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Plant-based Innovators Take Stage at Parsons ‘Our Incredible Future Now’ Event

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Plant-based Innovators Take Stage at Parsons ‘Our Incredible Future Now’ Event

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Plant-based Innovators Take Stage at Parsons ‘Our Incredible Future Now’ Event

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Plant-based Innovators Take Stage at Parsons ‘Our Incredible Future Now’ Event

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Plant-based Innovators Take Stage at Parsons ‘Our Incredible Future Now’ Event

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Plant-based Innovators Take Stage at Parsons ‘Our Incredible Future Now’ Event

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Plant-based Innovators Take Stage at Parsons ‘Our Incredible Future Now’ Event

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Plant-based Innovators Take Stage at Parsons ‘Our Incredible Future Now’ Event

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Plant-based Innovators Take Stage at Parsons ‘Our Incredible Future Now’ Event

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad