Friday's Digital Daily: June 24, 2022

Re/Done and Ford Gear Up With a Capsule Collection Emphasizing Sustainability

A new capsule collection between the two companies features upcycled denim, recycled tees and deadstock sweatshirts.

Re/Done x Ford capsue
Devon Lee Carlson in a jacket from the capsule collection. Courtesy:Re/Done AZTEK Incorporated - Copyright 1

Re/Done and Ford have slipped into the driver’s seat to collaborate on a capsule collection of sustainable and upcycled clothing that meant to appeal to climate-conscious women.

The Re/Done x Ford capsule collection includes upcycled patched denim, recycled car T-shirts, repurposed deadstock sweatshirts and mechanic-inspired jumpsuits, which go on sale June 28.

The collaboration seems natural for two eco-conscious companies. Los Angeles-based Re/Done is known for upcycling Levi’s denim and making vintage-inspired Hanes T-shirts from recycled cotton. Ford is introducing its all-new electric F-150 Lightning pick-up truck with an estimated range of 320 miles and a nearly $40,000 price tag.

The project started about one year ago when Re/Done’s brand’s cofounders, Sean Barron and Jamie Mazur, and their crew began thinking about their next collaboration.

“Because of what we do, partnering with heritage companies like Levi’s, which invented the jean, and Hanes, which invented the T-shirts, our next question was, if we are in an out-of-apparel situation, what would we do?” said Barron, speaking from Paris where Re/Done just opened its fifth store. “First thing we thought of was Ford because they invented the car.”

When Ford announced it was coming out with an all-electric truck, the partnership seemed a perfect fit. “We reached out, and we were lucky,” Barron said. “Alexandra Ford [East], who is a descendent of Henry Ford, is a big fan of Re/Done. She has a house in the Hamptons and goes to our store there a lot. As soon as we talked to her, she was super excited.”

East worked with Re/Done to approve products and let the design team access the Ford archives to develop graphics and patches for the capsule, which is made with all upcycled items or reconfigured deadstock pieces.

The face of the collection is influencer Devon Lee Carlson, who stars in the imagery photographed by Zoë Ghertner at Malibu’s Westward Beach on the western side of Point Dume.

Re/Done x Ford capsule
A look from the capsule collection. Courtesy: Re/Done AZTEK Incorporated - Copyright 1

The 14-piece capsule will be showcased in a unique way. In July, a Ford-150 Lightning will be towing a pop-up shop inside a 1947 Spartanette trailer restored with upcycled materials and featuring midcentury modern finishings.

Inside the trailer will be the Re/Done x Ford capsule collection as well as Re/Done/Levi’s denim, Re/Done/Hanes T-shirts and hand-selected Re/Done/Marketplace collectibles.

Prices for the Re/Done x Ford capsule include $150 for T-shirts, $195 for hats, $265 to $315 for sweatshirts and hoodies and $350 to $550 for denim shorts, trousers, jackets and jumpsuits.

The pop-up shop’s first stop will be adjacent to the Re/Done store at the Malibu Country Mart on July 9 and 10. It will then roll out to various Southern California locations and conclude at the Malibu Chili Cookoff over the Labor Day Weekend.

The capsule collection also can be purchased at all Re/Done stores, on the company’s website at Shopredone.com and in select specialty stores globally.

After this project wraps up, the Re/Done founders have more capsule collections in the works. One capsule is expected to take shape in the first quarter of 2023, Barron said. The company is also talking with a European heritage brand about working together.

Business has been good for the Los Angeles venture. While the company won’t discuss specific revenue figures, sales increased about 60 percent in 2021 over 2020, Barron said. This year, revenues are up 45 percent compared with the same period last year.

Re/Done just opened a new store in Paris, adding to its fleet of outposts in East Hampton, N.Y.; Miami, Los Angeles and Malibu, Calif. A store in Aspen, Colo., debuts soon, and a seventh store is expected to open in New York City later this year, Barron said.

Re/Done was founded in 2014 with Barron’s 20 years of brand building at Katayone Adeli and contemporary label Joie, which he helped develop with designer Joie Drucker.

Mazur was a vintage fashion devotee who frequented the Rose Bowl Flea Market in Pasadena, Calif., and became an expert in the field. The two entrepreneurs met and realized there was a gap in perfectly tailored vintage Levi’s, which became their first product category.

RE/Done employs 69 people in downtown L.A., where it designs, develops and produces about 65 percent of its clothing; denim is also produced in Cradle-to-Cradle certified factories in Mexico and Turkey, and footwear is made in Italy and Brazil.

Since it launched eight years ago, the company reports it has upcycled 158,700 pairs of Levi’s jeans.

