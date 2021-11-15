Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: November 15, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s Why Louis Vuitton Is Staging Spinoff Shows in Shanghai, Miami

Men's

What Are Chinese Male Influencers Buying?

Business

Six Years On, Farfetch Answers Johann Rupert’s Call for Collaboration

Rebecca Minkoff Teases ‘One.Code’ Product Footprints in Transparency Kick

Rebecca Minkoff dabbles in product footprinting in transparency play with Resonance.

Rebecca Minkoff, product footprint, transparency, fashion
Rebecca Minkoff Resonance One.Code at a glance on the Oneis.One website.

Artificial reality, digital fitting rooms, NFTs — you name it — Rebecca Minkoff is ready to experiment.

And the brand is whipping up something more on the sustainability front. Rebecca Minkoff revealed its trial phase with technology partner Resonance Friday, spinning out product footprints (from mill to manufacturing to customer) for a number of key styles.

The One.Code platform, as Resonance calls it, traces resources down to each nitty-gritty detail using blockchain. Renewable energy, electricity and water use is mapped out in each process (pretreatment, finishing, drying, printing, steam processing, etc.) providing time per task and the number of people involved to boot. Material yield, certifications (from certifiers like Bluesign or Global Organic Textile Standard) and biodegradability are also accounted for.

Related Galleries

The go-to market numbers from the pilot reveal — in the instance of one printed Rebecca Minkoff blouse — 1.48 fewer yards of material, or a top that is 99 percent biodegradable (in an industrial environment).

“You can’t be sustainable if you can’t prove it,” said Resonance chairman and cofounder Lawrence Lenihan via video chat from Resonance’s manufacturing hub in the Dominican Republic.

While Lenihan contends it’s not perfect at present, he hopes the “distillation of every process” provides substance behind transparency claims.

Starting in January 2022, more partners will be onboarded to what Resonance is calling the “Oneis.One” garment experience. Eventually, the garments will bear a QR code that links consumers to the detailed product footprint.

Lenihan said the crossover from garment tag to QR code is the “hardest” change in the quest for transparency given that both industry and consumers are deciding how and what sustainability information should be communicated via QR codes.

With the showcasing of how a brand like Rebecca Minkoff is soldiering into relatively nascent transparency territory — of course, ripe for criticisms — he is optimistic that every day the data display will evolve.

“Some of [the information] is really useful, some of it’s not useful. But maybe we’ll get rid of that…that’s why I want to make it open-source so people can see what it is that we’re doing,” Lenihan said. “I want to show you why it’s 1.48 fewer yards of material. I can give you the math of that.”

All of it embodies the step change to “make less of an impact on this earth,” according to Lenihan, and to “provide quantifiable opportunities in the communities in which these products are being [made and sold].”

Resonance has 25 brands (Pyer Moss, JCRT, The Kit, to name a few) waiting to be onboarded onto its One.Code platform in the coming months. These developments follow Resonance’s first micro factory in New York, which opened in September.

Rebecca Minkoff Teases ‘One.Code’ Product Footprints

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Rebecca Minkoff Teases ‘One.Code’ Product Footprints

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Rebecca Minkoff Teases ‘One.Code’ Product Footprints

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Rebecca Minkoff Teases ‘One.Code’ Product Footprints

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Rebecca Minkoff Teases ‘One.Code’ Product Footprints

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Rebecca Minkoff Teases ‘One.Code’ Product Footprints

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Rebecca Minkoff Teases ‘One.Code’ Product Footprints

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Rebecca Minkoff Teases ‘One.Code’ Product Footprints

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Rebecca Minkoff Teases ‘One.Code’ Product Footprints

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Rebecca Minkoff Teases ‘One.Code’ Product Footprints

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Rebecca Minkoff Teases ‘One.Code’ Product Footprints

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Rebecca Minkoff Teases ‘One.Code’ Product Footprints

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Rebecca Minkoff Teases ‘One.Code’ Product Footprints

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Rebecca Minkoff Teases ‘One.Code’ Product Footprints

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Rebecca Minkoff Teases ‘One.Code’ Product Footprints

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Rebecca Minkoff Teases ‘One.Code’ Product Footprints

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Rebecca Minkoff Teases ‘One.Code’ Product Footprints

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Rebecca Minkoff Teases ‘One.Code’ Product Footprints

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Rebecca Minkoff Teases ‘One.Code’ Product Footprints

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Rebecca Minkoff Teases ‘One.Code’ Product Footprints

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Rebecca Minkoff Teases ‘One.Code’ Product Footprints

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Rebecca Minkoff Teases ‘One.Code’ Product Footprints

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Rebecca Minkoff Teases ‘One.Code’ Product Footprints

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Rebecca Minkoff Teases ‘One.Code’ Product Footprints

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Rebecca Minkoff Teases ‘One.Code’ Product Footprints

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Rebecca Minkoff Teases ‘One.Code’ Product Footprints

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Rebecca Minkoff Teases ‘One.Code’ Product Footprints

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Rebecca Minkoff Teases ‘One.Code’ Product Footprints

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Rebecca Minkoff Teases ‘One.Code’ Product Footprints

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Rebecca Minkoff Teases ‘One.Code’ Product Footprints

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Rebecca Minkoff Teases ‘One.Code’ Product Footprints

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Rebecca Minkoff Teases ‘One.Code’ Product Footprints

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Rebecca Minkoff Teases ‘One.Code’ Product Footprints

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Rebecca Minkoff Teases ‘One.Code’ Product Footprints

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Rebecca Minkoff Teases ‘One.Code’ Product Footprints

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Rebecca Minkoff Teases ‘One.Code’ Product Footprints

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Rebecca Minkoff Teases ‘One.Code’ Product Footprints

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad