Red Carpet Green Dress is back with its Global Design Contest.

In partnership with Lenzing-owned Tencel and design software CLO Virtual Fashion, the international contest champions digital design and sustainability among the next wave of talent.

Entries are open to anyone age 21 and older from July 30 to Aug. 23 at Rcgdglobal.com. The competition will spotlight three environmental themes including regeneration, circularity and decarbonization.

Samata Pattinson, chief executive officer of RCGD, said the themes capture “the most pressing issues in the sustainable design world right now.”

“The concept of building things within systems, which allow for future generations to thrive is really critical,” she said. “It doesn’t take much to look around and see that we are really rapidly approaching a tipping point whether it’s regards to climate change, diversity, social justice and so on.”

Successful entrants in the design contest, according to Pattinson, will “demonstrate an understanding of the way that design processes from dyes, to material selection, across to even the sewing machine used to make the garment can all have an impact toward tackling [these crises].”

Winners will be selected shortly after the competition’s close by an A-list panel of judges, including RCGD founder Suzy Amis Cameron; Harold Weghorst, vice president of global marketing and branding at Lenzing AG; Abrima Erwiah, cofounder of Studio 189, and New York-based celebrity fashion stylist Micaela Erlanger.

Alongside the opportunity to showcase their designs, participants gain access to business mentorship and an undisclosed monetary prize among other rewards. The winning designs, which will be announced in September, will be constructed as one-of-a-kind pieces in CLO’s true-to-life 3D garment simulation software before being rendered in real form.

Created from Lenzing’s suite of natural, biodegradable fibers including its Tencel and Tencel Luxe (made with lyocell filament) line, each piece will be worn by an RCGD ambassador to this year’s RCGD Event that is the motivation for the contest.

“As we continue to lay the foundation for a more sustainable fashion future, eco-friendly materials and timeless fashion pieces will become mainstream choice among designers, brands and consumers,” Weghorst said.

Last year’s contest winners, Sanah Sharma (based in Chennai, India) and Jasmine Kelly Rutherford (based in New York) will also have their designs presented since RCGD’s Event was postponed due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Expressing anticipation for this year’s entries and excitement for the ongoing partnership, Pattinson said she believes the next generation of designers are bringing forth a new tenacity and vulnerability, atop the priority to pair “hybrid innovative materials with technology to design a better future.”