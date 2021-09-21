Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: September 21, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Matchesfashion Picks Paolo de Cesare as CEO

Fashion

Balenciaga and Fortnite Debut Physical, Digital Collections

Eye

All the Looks From the 2021 Emmys Red Carpet

Resonance Opens First Micro Sewing Facility in New York City

The facility’s 12 sewing stations have the capacity to create hundreds of garments on-demand per week.

technology, resonance, machine learning, sustainability, sewing,
The facility is complete with 12 sewing stations that while manually operated are guided by machine learning. Courtesy

New York-based manufacturer Resonance announced the opening of its first Stateside sewing micro-facility in New York City.

The 300-square-foot sewing facility is housed at Pier 59 in Chelsea Piers, conveniently adjacent to Resonance’s existing headquarters. Bolstered by Resonance’s proprietary technology launched in 2015, the facility’s 12 sewing stations have the capacity to create hundreds of garments on-demand per week.

While not the first automated clothing maker in the mix, Resonance joins a growing vanguard of on-demand clothing producers aiming to make “Made in the USA” of value again as the supply chain gets a data-driven makeover.

“Resonance, along with the future of sustainable fashion, hinge on two things: no inventory and complete transparency,” said Resonance chairman and cofounder Lawrence Lenihan. “Now, it’s possible for a fashion brand to eliminate inventory – that is, the need to stock products to sell at some future date — as its supply chain holy grail. Every piece of clothing we make is created on-demand with complete transparency into the material, water, dye, etc. used.”

Related Galleries

Digital printing and certified fabrics are what gives the process another edge. “Without adopting our level of hyper transparency, it won’t be possible for any company to truly substantiate their sustainability efforts or lack thereof,” Lenihan added.

Some components — cutting robots for one — are mechanically automated as an exception to the entire process being hands-free. Lenihan maintains that all workflow is controlled through machine learning-based technology (including process routing and vision systems for pattern uptake). As for sewing, Lenihan said, “We are in the early stage of automating various parts of sewing with robotics, but as of now sewing is a primarily manual process.”

“The U.S. has lost one million apparel manufacturing jobs in the last 50 years. These jobs won’t come back by just wishing it — every step in the value chain to create fashion needs to be reimagined,” reiterated Lenihan, whose emphasis is on a data-driven approach. And with the company’s accelerator for Black creatives that launched last year as one example, environmental and social values steer the company, too.

Already, brands like Tucker by Gaby Basora and The Kit, by designer and Project Runway alum Daniel Vosovic, have partnered with Resonance, and the company has sights on scaling further.

Resonance hopes to replicate the learnings of its first facility, opening hundreds more sew production facilities nationwide. Without providing cost estimates, Lenihan said Resonance has the upper hand, if not comparable costs to outsourcing, by automating the overhead processes.

“If you factor in possible tariffs and penalties for polluting our environment,” he said, “we are confident that Resonance’s system costs less for designers overall.”

Resonance Opens First Micro Sewing Facility

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Resonance Opens First Micro Sewing Facility

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Resonance Opens First Micro Sewing Facility

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Resonance Opens First Micro Sewing Facility

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Resonance Opens First Micro Sewing Facility

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Resonance Opens First Micro Sewing Facility

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Resonance Opens First Micro Sewing Facility

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Resonance Opens First Micro Sewing Facility

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Resonance Opens First Micro Sewing Facility

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Resonance Opens First Micro Sewing Facility

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Resonance Opens First Micro Sewing Facility

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Resonance Opens First Micro Sewing Facility

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Resonance Opens First Micro Sewing Facility

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Resonance Opens First Micro Sewing Facility

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Resonance Opens First Micro Sewing Facility

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Resonance Opens First Micro Sewing Facility

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Resonance Opens First Micro Sewing Facility

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Resonance Opens First Micro Sewing Facility

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Resonance Opens First Micro Sewing Facility

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Resonance Opens First Micro Sewing Facility

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Resonance Opens First Micro Sewing Facility

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Resonance Opens First Micro Sewing Facility

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Resonance Opens First Micro Sewing Facility

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Resonance Opens First Micro Sewing Facility

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Resonance Opens First Micro Sewing Facility

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Resonance Opens First Micro Sewing Facility

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Resonance Opens First Micro Sewing Facility

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Resonance Opens First Micro Sewing Facility

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Resonance Opens First Micro Sewing Facility

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Resonance Opens First Micro Sewing Facility

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Resonance Opens First Micro Sewing Facility

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Resonance Opens First Micro Sewing Facility

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Resonance Opens First Micro Sewing Facility

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Resonance Opens First Micro Sewing Facility

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Resonance Opens First Micro Sewing Facility

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Resonance Opens First Micro Sewing Facility

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Resonance Opens First Micro Sewing Facility

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad