Threeasfour’s Kundalini Collection Touts ‘Higher Meaning,’ Digital Solutions

The collection will show Wednesday and touts Kornit Digital waterless printing technology.

Looks from Threeasfour's Kundalini digitally printed collection. Courtesy

Design collective Threeasfour is back this New York Fashion Week with a sustainable capsule that may register with sustainability advocates — as well as yogis.

The special avant-garde collection, Kundalini, embarks on an interpretation of the seven chakras — root, sacral, solar plexus, heart, throat, third eye and crown. Each chakra represents a certain color, for example, root is red and heart is green. The designers embraced signature elements of sacred geometry (the spiritual meaning of shapes) and biomimicry (also a past collection name) — where garments are cut according to energy flow and human anatomy.

“At the end of the day, we always say nobody needs another dress. What we do is our tool to promote a higher message. We believe something sacred like the chakras are a theme that is promoting unity because we are [all] connected to that,” said Adi Gil, cofounder and creative director of Threeasfour.

Connection to nature is an omnipresent theme throughout their work over the years. “We think humans should be reconnected back to nature for a thousand reasons. In terms of understanding the future of humanity, we feel that [the climate crisis] is an extremely urgent matter,” said Gabriel Asfour, cofounder and creative director of Threeasfour. Calling it back to the collection’s theme, “We picked the theme of ascension because that’s what we feel humanity is going through right now. There’s a big awakening,” said Asfour, pointing out the rising call to social movements.

Heavily informed by the natural world, the designers were not without a few technology tricks up their sleeve.

New this season, Threeasfour collaborated with Israel-based Kornit Digital, a company that touts eco-friendly digital printing solutions and on-demand production for the clothing and textile sector. For Kundalini, Threeasfour utilized Kornit’s new “waterless” printing solution — one that claims to use 95 percent less water, while halving the energy use with its NeoPigment solution. Additionally, by way of Kornit’s Max technology, the designers imitated embroidery by printing layer upon layer of print on top of fabric.

“What you are going to see on this catwalk at fashion week is really one-of-a-kind and unique,” said Ronen Samuel, chief executive officer of Kornit. He called Threeasfour the “perfect match for New York [Fashion Week]” and for showcasing the company’s sustainable solutions.

Kornit has been investing in both designers and sustainability. In the next week, Kornit aims to release its first ESG report. In November, Kornit will put on a fashion show in Los Angeles.

With around 1,000 technology licensees, which enable brand clients (among them Amazon, Adidas, Fanatics, Spoonflower) to use Kornit’s technology globally, the company aims to help fashion cut down on its sizable footprint in more ways than just water use.

Threeasfour designers at work on their latest collection. Courtesy
