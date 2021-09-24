All Kering Brands Are Going Fur-free

A pioneer in sustainability and animal welfare, French luxury group Kering said all its brands are to stop using animal fur, effective with the fall 2022 collections that are to be presented early next year.

Most of Kering’s fashion brands have halted the use of fur, starting with Gucci in 2017. Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta and Alexander McQueen also stopped using fur in recent years without announcing anything officially.

It is understood Saint Laurent and Brioni are the only remaining brands to have occasionally used animal fur.

No more.

“For many years, Kering has sought to take the lead in sustainability, guided by a vision of luxury that is inseparable from the very highest environmental and social values and standards,” François-Henri Pinault, chairman and chief executive office of Kering, said in a statement. “When it comes to animal welfare, our group has always demonstrated its willingness to improve practices within its own supply chain and the luxury sector in general.

“The time has now come to take a further step forward by ending the use of fur in all our collections,” he added. “The world has changed, along with our clients, and luxury naturally needs to adapt to that,” he added.

It is understood the policy will apply to any fashion or accessory brand Kering might acquire in the future.

In 2019, Kering published detailed guidelines on animal welfare, laying out standards for cattle, calves, goats, sheep, ostriches, crocodiles and alligators, pythons, farmed fur and abattoirs — open-sourced, in keeping with other company efforts related to sustainability.

A growing number of designer and outerwear-makers are halting the use of fur, with Valentino, Oscar de la Renta, Canada Goose and Moose Knuckles among those implementing such policies recently.

