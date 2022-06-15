Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: June 15, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Meet Han Chong and Roland Mouret, Fashion’s Hottest New Power Couple

Men's

Christie’s ‘Six Rings’ Auction Kicks Off Sneakers, Streetwear Vertical

Business

Neiman Marcus Group Tracking Business Above Pre-COVID-19 Levels

Can Biotech Evade Higg’s Fiber Sustainability Score Controversy?

Criticism of material sustainability scores continues in fashion with added nuance amid innovative strides.

Lenzing
The fashion industry is making significant strides against the Old World methods for materials and sourcing.

Controversy around material sustainability scores has stoked recent criticism with Higg once again at the center.

Following a New York Times article published this week — alleging big fashion has buoyed big plastic and maintained biases against natural fibers — Amina Razvi, chief executive officer of Sustainable Apparel Coalition (which Higg used to be part of before becoming a separate tech company producing the Higg Index) issued a statement on LinkedIn.

“Stating that the Higg [Material Sustainability Index] favors synthetic materials over natural ones is incorrect,” she wrote. “It does not favor synthetic over natural fibers, and it was not designed to compare the two. The purpose of the MSI is to show designers and developers where environmental hot spots are in the production of a material, by breaking down impact categories such as Greenhouse Gas Emissions. The SAC’s communication guidelines for brands specifically prohibit brands from making comparisons across material types.”

Related Galleries

Razvi assured that product designers and life cycle assessment, or LCA, experts use the dataset to make “more informed decisions” but not as a “generalized measure” of sustainability. She also addressed the Higg Index’s involvement in incoming policy under the European Union’s Circular Economy Action Plan, among other initiatives, saying the intent to use Higg as a benchmark is “incorrect.”

However, the SAC’s website says otherwise: “In support of future circular policies initiated by the European Commission, the SAC has been engaged by the Commission to facilitate a collaborative, multistakeholder secretariat, whose task is to develop Global Apparel and Footwear (PEFCR) which will serve as a policy standard for apparel and footwear products in the EU.”

PEFCR stands for Product Environmental Footprint Category Rules, and along with Organization Environmental Footprint Sector Rules, the rules are among the methods by which fashion is to transition to greener standards. Acting as technical secretariat to the Commission, The Policy Hub was launched by the SAC in collaboration with the Federation of the European Sporting Goods Industry and Global Fashion Agenda.

But where natural fibers are pitted against petrochemical-derived synthetics with the available data, the biotech firms driving the next wave of material innovation (many of which, although buzzy for their mushroom, kombucha or pineapple origins, are not free of plastic) are remaining largely cautious to free up their data.

From Bolt Threads to Pangaia, players are still working on definitive LCAs for their latest proprietary materials. And commercial releases, such as Bolt Thread’s Mylo innovation — arriving in Stella McCartney’s “Frayme Mylo” handbag this July, or Everlane’s Bio-Tex handbag line arriving fall 2022 — still have shoppers holding their breaths.

At a press tour of biotech start-up Modern Meadow’s New Jersey testing facility on Wednesday (where an early glimpse at Everlane’s Bio-Tex line was given), David Williamson, chief science and technology officer at Modern Meadow, told WWD how the firm is handling its own LCA data amid the continued tension and relatively threadbare data landscape.

Asked whether the LCA is or would be included in the Higg MSI, Williamson said: “No, it’s broader….So, our LCA actually goes beyond just what you’d see in the Higg Index. We did a cradle-to-gate LCA of our material all the way until the brand uses it. It’s much more extensive than what you’d get out of the Higg Index because it’s tied to the construction and the production processes.”

Can Biotech Evade Higg's Fiber Sustainability

Hot Summer Bags

Can Biotech Evade Higg's Fiber Sustainability

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Can Biotech Evade Higg's Fiber Sustainability

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Can Biotech Evade Higg's Fiber Sustainability

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Can Biotech Evade Higg's Fiber Sustainability

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Can Biotech Evade Higg's Fiber Sustainability

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Can Biotech Evade Higg's Fiber Sustainability

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Can Biotech Evade Higg's Fiber Sustainability

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Can Biotech Evade Higg's Fiber Sustainability

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Can Biotech Evade Higg's Fiber Sustainability

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Can Biotech Evade Higg's Fiber Sustainability

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Can Biotech Evade Higg's Fiber Sustainability

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Can Biotech Evade Higg's Fiber Sustainability

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Can Biotech Evade Higg's Fiber Sustainability

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Can Biotech Evade Higg's Fiber Sustainability

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Can Biotech Evade Higg's Fiber Sustainability

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Can Biotech Evade Higg's Fiber Sustainability

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Can Biotech Evade Higg's Fiber Sustainability

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Can Biotech Evade Higg's Fiber Sustainability

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Can Biotech Evade Higg's Fiber Sustainability

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Can Biotech Evade Higg's Fiber Sustainability

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Can Biotech Evade Higg's Fiber Sustainability

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Can Biotech Evade Higg's Fiber Sustainability

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Can Biotech Evade Higg's Fiber Sustainability

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Can Biotech Evade Higg's Fiber Sustainability

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Can Biotech Evade Higg's Fiber Sustainability

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Can Biotech Evade Higg's Fiber Sustainability

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Can Biotech Evade Higg's Fiber Sustainability

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Can Biotech Evade Higg's Fiber Sustainability

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Can Biotech Evade Higg's Fiber Sustainability

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Can Biotech Evade Higg's Fiber Sustainability

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Can Biotech Evade Higg's Fiber Sustainability

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Can Biotech Evade Higg's Fiber Sustainability

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Can Biotech Evade Higg's Fiber Sustainability

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Can Biotech Evade Higg's Fiber Sustainability

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Can Biotech Evade Higg's Fiber Sustainability

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Can Biotech Evade Higg's Fiber Sustainability

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Can Biotech Evade Higg's Fiber Sustainability

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Can Biotech Evade Higg's Fiber Sustainability

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Can Biotech Evade Higg's Fiber Sustainability

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Can Biotech Evade Higg's Fiber Sustainability

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad