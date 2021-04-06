Cuyana is touting its Bluesign-Certified Washable Silk for spring.

Calling it just one example of the brand’s progress to date, Karla Gallardo, cofounder and chief executive officer of Cuyana, spoke of where the collection could evolve: “In the immediate future, we are excited to introduce new colors and silhouettes this summer and fall. We are proud to take our customer along with us in our commitment to sustainability, and their response to our product will help determine our long-term plans with this material.”

The line is free of synthetics and includes two styles of T-shirts, tapered pants and a bomber jacket all in the washable silk material, with most styles offered in white, black and saffron. Prices range from $95 to $195. All items in the range are machine washable, crafted with heavyweight silk crepe de chine and are made end-to-end in China.

While at present washable silk represents only about 10 percent of Cuyana’s spring 2021 assortment, 99.6 percent of the brand’s total spring assortment is made from natural materials or recycled synthetics.

“We are scaling our commitment to sustainability,” continued Gallardo. “In 2020, we made the promise to achieve 100 percent sustainably made products by 2022. In 2019, 73 percent of our assortment was sustainably made. Our progress is already tangible: today, 96 percent of our assortment is sustainably made, and 99.6 percent of our current spring collection is made from natural materials or recycled synthetics. We are on track to achieve our goal of 100 percent by next year.”

Since inception, the San Francisco-based brand has centered its sustainability commitments on natural materials and quality design. Last April, the brand debuted its “Quest to 50” consumer-facing pledge meant to encourage slower consumption and intake of better quality goods.

