Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: December 6, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Ermenegildo Zegna Group IPO Attracting Additional Investors

Fashion

Chanel Responds to TikTok Controversy Over Advent Calendar

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Lanvin Nabs Theory Executive to Ignite Global Growth

‘Design for Decomposition’ Launches in Hopes of Making ‘Bio-Compatible’ Fashion a Reality

The "Design for Decomposition" initiative includes strategic partners like the Or Foundation, Yale University and more in pursuit of bio-compatible fibers.

threeASFOUR RTW Spring 2017
Threeasfour repeatedly looks to nature, in a push for biomimicry, as in the design trio's rtw spring 2017 collection. George Chinsee/WWD

Waste can be the basis for change, according to a new initiative launched Tuesday, aptly dubbed the “Design for Decomposition” initiative.

Through this multiyear effort, nonprofit The Biomimicry Institute (founded by biologist and author Janine Benyus) will look to pilot commercially ready decomposition technologies that convert wasted clothes and textiles into bio-compatible raw materials — or those that jibe with nature, and eventually, decompose.

Wool and mycelium (mushroom leather) are some of today’s bio-compatible materials, and commercially ready technologies spanning bacterial, enzymatic and anaerobic digestive processes are on the decomposer’s agenda for change.

The Biomimicry Institute has looked at more than 130 different technologies in its preparation for pilot.

“The biggest question is, ‘How do we get fashion to operate as an ecosystem?, and it comes back to following the adaptive cycle that nature follows which is: primary production, consumption and decomposition. And what we have right now is missing that link,” ​​Beth Rattner, executive director for the Biomimicry Institute, told WWD. Rattner counts herself a systems thinker, or one who considers all parts of a whole. “When you go from consumption back to primary production without any sort of nourishment back to the system, and I mean planetary system — not just the fashion system — you’re missing a huge part of the triangle.”

Related Galleries

The pilot will last two years, bringing on a number of regional partners, among them The Or Foundation, the Metabolic Institute, The Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel Limited, the University of Ghana, Yale University, Accelerating Circularity, the Celery Design Collective and the California Product Stewardship Council. The Laudes Foundation has provided catalytic funding for the initial grant (totaling $2.8 million) to initiate pilots in Western Europe and Ghana.

While the Biomimicry Institute did not disclose launch partner companies, retailers and “major outdoor industry brands” are said to be in conversation.

The institute and its partners will explore decomposition options, demo of affordable and scalable solutions, the biology behind decomposition and the final proof of concept. The initiative stems from a report released last year on “The Nature of Fashion,” in which the Biomimicry Institute detailed the benefits of understanding bio-compatibility in fibers and moving to a regenerative fashion system.

Rattner’s hope is that this initiative is just the beginning.

“This two-year pilot isn’t going to change the whole system, it’s enough to be a proof-point for more investment [in decomposition] by brands, by waste management companies, by municipalities, etc. And that will be the win,” she said.

The pilot seeks to approach decomposition from all social and environmental angles.

Along with the Metabolic Institute, The Or Foundation, a nonprofit trying to shift the tide on waste equity in Ghana, will be a strategic partner alongside the Biomimicry Institute to advance equitable social solutions across the pilot. With some 15 million used garments from North America, the U.K. and Europe (dominated by polyester fast-fashion garments) flooding into countries like Ghana weekly, many — or about 40 percent of these clothes — end up in informal dumps, according to The Or Foundation.

“From a biomimetic perspective, we’re looking at true system design in the context of the natural world — and not giving way to some lax demands from industry to keep ‘business as usual,’” said Biomimicry Institute’s communications director Lex Amore. “At the end of the day, we don’t believe the current system of keeping fibers made from synthetic materials makes sense in rotation. It’s an illusion that we can control the technical loop, and in fact, it has been disproven with the many repercussions seen from microplastics. It’s going to scatter, and this initiative serves to do something about it.”

As for what sets this initiative apart, Amore said, “the difference from this pilot versus others is we are actually going to simultaneously address the problem of waste by integrating decomposition technologies that work, while also taking the harmful materials out of rotation to move into the systems we really want to design in.”

In a fashion industry pitted over overproduction, the pilot seeks to explore nature’s idea of abundance.

‘Design for Decomposition’ Aims for a

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

‘Design for Decomposition’ Aims for a

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

‘Design for Decomposition’ Aims for a

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

‘Design for Decomposition’ Aims for a

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

‘Design for Decomposition’ Aims for a

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

‘Design for Decomposition’ Aims for a

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

‘Design for Decomposition’ Aims for a

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

‘Design for Decomposition’ Aims for a

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

‘Design for Decomposition’ Aims for a

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

‘Design for Decomposition’ Aims for a

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

‘Design for Decomposition’ Aims for a

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

‘Design for Decomposition’ Aims for a

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

‘Design for Decomposition’ Aims for a

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

‘Design for Decomposition’ Aims for a

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

‘Design for Decomposition’ Aims for a

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

‘Design for Decomposition’ Aims for a

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

‘Design for Decomposition’ Aims for a

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

‘Design for Decomposition’ Aims for a

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

‘Design for Decomposition’ Aims for a

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

‘Design for Decomposition’ Aims for a

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
‘Design for Decomposition’ Aims for a

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

‘Design for Decomposition’ Aims for a

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

‘Design for Decomposition’ Aims for a

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

‘Design for Decomposition’ Aims for a

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

‘Design for Decomposition’ Aims for a

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

‘Design for Decomposition’ Aims for a

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

‘Design for Decomposition’ Aims for a

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

‘Design for Decomposition’ Aims for a

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

‘Design for Decomposition’ Aims for a

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

‘Design for Decomposition’ Aims for a

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

‘Design for Decomposition’ Aims for a

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

‘Design for Decomposition’ Aims for a

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

‘Design for Decomposition’ Aims for a

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

‘Design for Decomposition’ Aims for a

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

‘Design for Decomposition’ Aims for a

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

‘Design for Decomposition’ Aims for a

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

‘Design for Decomposition’ Aims for a

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad