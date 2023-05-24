×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: May 24, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Versace Presents Cruise Collection in Cannes

Fashion

Martine Rose Is Clarks’ First Guest Creative Director

Fashion

Saint Laurent Said Headed to Neue Nationalgalerie for Berlin Show

New Eco Lines From Piper & Skye, Aera, Monique Morin Lingerie: Short Takes

Invasive python leather, vegan shoe styles for summer and a new Marimekko collaboration.

A signature strappy heel from Aera New York, in a green shade, shown on a model with curled leg against neutral backdrop.
A signature shape from Aera New York. Aera

New Materials: Piper & Skye, a luxury Butterfly Mark-certified leather accessories brand, is partnering with materials maker Inversa Leather.

In a unique stride for ecosystem preservation, Inversa Leather taps invasive species like the lionfish or invasive python to make its regenerative leathers. In this newest collaboration available now, Piper & Skye employs Inversa’s invasive python leather. Introduced accidentally from Southeast Asia, the non-native Burmese python is vastly overpopulated in the Florida Everglades National Park and surrounding region. The park was named a UNESCO world heritage site for the ongoing degradation of its aquatic ecosystem, in part from invasive species.

Related Galleries

Piper & Skye’s styles include the Soho bag, a classic top-handle bag which retails for $940, and the Braemar tote, which retails for $1,250. The Soho bag’s exterior is made with Inversa’s invasive python using responsibly sourced leather on the interior, while the Braemar tote’s exterior is a blend of Inversa leather with pirarucu fish and alligator leather, said to be more “sustainably” sourced.

“As for our leathers, this is where our Butterfly Mark certification comes in. We have undergone an ESG+ assessment performed by Positive Luxury to assess our business model, including sourcing activity. Piper & Skye score 46 percent above certification standard,” said a brand spokesperson.

All styles are made in the U.S., available now at Piperandskye.com and soon to be sold at indie boutiques and experimental shop Showfields.

Piper & Skye’s Braemar tote uses Inversa leather.

New Lines: From lingerie to footwear, luxury is being redefined with sustainable values.

Luxury footwear B Corp Aera launched its newest drop of crystal heels for the summer. Aera’s signature vegan shoes span five core styles for summer. The styles include Vivien, a classic strappy high heel, Jackie, a flat patent slide, Gabriella, a closed-toe strappy pump, Claudia, an open-toe strappy pump and Anna, a knitted chunky sandal. Liza is the crystal-embellished version retailing for $745. New colorways span mustard, black, green, burgundy and metallic tones with prices starting at $425 for the flat and up.

The shoes are sold online and at Nordstrom, The Conservatory and Figure Eight, a luxury multibrand pop-up store in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood. Founded in 2019, the label is the brainchild of founder and fashion industry veteran Tina Bhojwani, who counts design positions at DKNY, Theory and Dolce & Gabbana, among others. Made by traditional artisans in Veneto, Italy, Aera looks to preserve craft.

In other eco-strides, luxury lingerie label Monique Morin Lingerie introduced its newest sustainable styles for its “Vertigo” collection.

Monique Morin Lingerie’s latest styles for its Vertigo line, made with bio-based threads.

A former designer at L Brands, the eponymous founder and creative director Morin started her brand in 2017. Her label is currently sold online and at Wolf & Badger, a sustainable retailer in New York City. The brand’s assortment ranges from $29 to $79 at retail.

Morin said the collection represents a testament to the brand’s ongoing sustainability journey as both the Vertigo and Wild Lace bestselling collections employ Evo bio-based threads (a biodegradable yarn made from castor oil). Recycled components are also a common fixture in her designs.

“We firmly believe that high quality, captivating design and sustainability can seamlessly coexist. The Vertigo collection embodies this philosophy, showcasing our dedication to using renewable materials to create innovative and exquisitely beautiful lingerie,” she told WWD.

New Collabs: Finnish design house Marimekko is partnering with vintage mainstay Beyond Retro to introduce two pre-loved pop-up shops, one in Stockholm and another in Helsinki.

Opening June 9 to 24, the assortment will include vintage Marimekko, spanning iconic prints and styles from the ‘60s to the ‘90s. The pop-up will also feature a rolling exhibit of dresses from each decade, all available for purchase, to showcase the brand’s evolution over time.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Luxury Labels Piper & Skye, Aera, Monique Morin Tap Better Materials

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Luxury Labels Piper & Skye, Aera, Monique Morin Tap Better Materials

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Luxury Labels Piper & Skye, Aera, Monique Morin Tap Better Materials

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Luxury Labels Piper & Skye, Aera, Monique Morin Tap Better Materials

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Luxury Labels Piper & Skye, Aera, Monique Morin Tap Better Materials

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Luxury Labels Piper & Skye, Aera, Monique Morin Tap Better Materials

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Luxury Labels Piper & Skye, Aera, Monique Morin Tap Better Materials

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Luxury Labels Piper & Skye, Aera, Monique Morin Tap Better Materials

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Luxury Labels Piper & Skye, Aera, Monique Morin Tap Better Materials

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Luxury Labels Piper & Skye, Aera, Monique Morin Tap Better Materials

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Luxury Labels Piper & Skye, Aera, Monique Morin Tap Better Materials

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Luxury Labels Piper & Skye, Aera, Monique Morin Tap Better Materials

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Luxury Labels Piper & Skye, Aera, Monique Morin Tap Better Materials

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Luxury Labels Piper & Skye, Aera, Monique Morin Tap Better Materials

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Luxury Labels Piper & Skye, Aera, Monique Morin Tap Better Materials

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Luxury Labels Piper & Skye, Aera, Monique Morin Tap Better Materials

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Luxury Labels Piper & Skye, Aera, Monique Morin Tap Better Materials

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Luxury Labels Piper & Skye, Aera, Monique Morin Tap Better Materials

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Luxury Labels Piper & Skye, Aera, Monique Morin Tap Better Materials

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Luxury Labels Piper & Skye, Aera, Monique Morin Tap Better Materials

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Luxury Labels Piper & Skye, Aera, Monique Morin Tap Better Materials

Hot Summer Bags

Luxury Labels Piper & Skye, Aera, Monique Morin Tap Better Materials

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Luxury Labels Piper & Skye, Aera, Monique Morin Tap Better Materials

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Luxury Labels Piper & Skye, Aera, Monique Morin Tap Better Materials

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Luxury Labels Piper & Skye, Aera, Monique Morin Tap Better Materials

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Luxury Labels Piper & Skye, Aera, Monique Morin Tap Better Materials

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Luxury Labels Piper & Skye, Aera, Monique Morin Tap Better Materials

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Luxury Labels Piper & Skye, Aera, Monique Morin Tap Better Materials

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Luxury Labels Piper & Skye, Aera, Monique Morin Tap Better Materials

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Luxury Labels Piper & Skye, Aera, Monique Morin Tap Better Materials

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Luxury Labels Piper & Skye, Aera, Monique Morin Tap Better Materials

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Luxury Labels Piper & Skye, Aera, Monique Morin Tap Better Materials

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Luxury Labels Piper & Skye, Aera, Monique Morin Tap Better Materials

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Luxury Labels Piper & Skye, Aera, Monique Morin Tap Better Materials

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Luxury Labels Piper & Skye, Aera, Monique Morin Tap Better Materials

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Luxury Labels Piper & Skye, Aera, Monique Morin Tap Better Materials

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Luxury Labels Piper & Skye, Aera, Monique Morin Tap Better Materials

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Luxury Labels Piper & Skye, Aera, Monique Morin Tap Better Materials

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Luxury Labels Piper & Skye, Aera, Monique Morin Tap Better Materials

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Luxury Labels Piper & Skye, Aera, Monique Morin Tap Better Materials

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Luxury Labels Piper & Skye, Aera, Monique Morin Tap Better Materials

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad