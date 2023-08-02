What Erewhon and Muji Have in Common With Denim Sourcing: Short Takes

Trending Tote: Citizens of Humanity has unveiled its first collaboration with celebrity-favorite health food store Erewhon. The limited-edition launch is a proof-of-concept for the denim brand’s regenerative cotton sourcing program with regenerative agriculture nonprofit Kiss the Ground. The drop foreshadows the first collection pieces (and new brand partners) coming by year end.

The grocery tote retails for a whopping $135 and is available among the store’s reusable options at its Erewhon Market locations and erewhonmarket.com beginning Aug. 14.

“We plan to continue totes with Erewhon as well as more across Kiss the Ground Cotton — including our own brands of course as well as others,” said a Citizens of Humanity spokesperson. “We decided to start with the food industry, first going to Erewhon as best in class here in L.A., as part of the education process of why regenerative agriculture is so important.”

Back to School: Muji and Cotton Incorporated, as part of the latter’s Blue Jeans Go Green program, are teaming up for a denim recycling program. The program launches Aug. 3 and will be at all Muji locations in the U.S., to start. Eligible products span denim with at least 90 percent cotton content, per Muji, for customers to receive a $10 off Muji denim discount.

From there, Muji sends collections sent to Blue Jeans Go Green to facilitate recycling with its partner Bonded Logic Inc. to be turned into insulation materials for housing. Today, brands are ever-careful to disclose recycling partners to avoid supply chain opacity or worse — waste. To date, nearly 4.5 million denim pieces have been recycled over the past two decades.

Denim is getting a second chance at Muji.

Resale Moves: Eco-friendly brand Toad&Co. is the latest to launch resale.

The program that rolled out this week called “ToadAgain” is an attempt to further close the loop on its slow fashion goods. It lets customers send their products back for credit or sell them on the peer-to-peer marketplace. If opting for peer-to-peer selling, once an item sells, the customers get a prepaid shipping label to send them out. They can choose between payment or credit toward Toad&Co., with value varying by item condition. The ToadAgain resale experience will also come to life at Toad&Co’s recently opened store location in Portland, Maine.