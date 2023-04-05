Frette Segues Into Sustainability With Capsule

MILAN — Luxuriantly sustainable. Italian bedding, bath, living and leisurewear-maker Frette is stepping into the sustainable arena with a capsule collection that will be showcased during Milan’s Design Week here.

Frette said the capsule collection is made of 100 percent organic cotton, utilizing a chemical-free dyeing process that employs dried poppy petals, and it celebrates the brand’s heritage, craftsmanship and commitment to quality.

The capsule will be unveiled April 17 during Design Week, which will run from that day until April 22.

Frette will stage an exhibition called “Created by Nature, Crafted by Frette,” envisaged by Milanese Alberto Maria Colombo, a photographer and video artist who is credited with being one of the first creatives to introduce artificial intelligence to the fashion industry.

Frette was founded in Brianza, Italy, in 1860 and soon became the official purveyor of linens to Italy’s royal family. In addition to bedding, bath and home goods, Frette makes loungewear for men and women.

A non-chemical dyeing process incorporates red poppy extract. Frette Courtesy Photo

The company’s chief executive officer Filippo Arnaboldi said its 2022 full-year results reached 128 million euros. Arnaboldi added that 45 percent was generated from Frette’s direct-to-consumer channels (14 percent of its direct-to-consumer sales were generated from e-commerce). Wholesale represented 15 percent of the total, while Frette’s business-to-business hospitality revenues made up 40 percent.

There are 140 stores globally, of which 30 are directly operated. Later this year, Frette will refurbish its New York store on Madison Avenue.

The high-end linens brand decorates private homes with its bed, bath, home decor, tabletop and outdoor offerings. Frette also caters to luxury hotel properties like the new Ferragamo Portrait Hotel, which just opened in Milan and for which Frette was commissioned to make bed linens and bathroom towels made specifically for the hotel.

With Naturalismo as a main highlight, the summer 2023 collection marks a new chapter in the company’s history.

“Today the brand looks toward the future, focusing on how to weave its roots with the delicate thread of sustainability,” the company said, adding that the development of Naturalismo was an occasion to challenge their expertise and perfect a new technique, based on a dyeing process “that is as natural as possible nowadays.”