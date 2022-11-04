Ganni Backs ‘Greener Pastures Pledge’

Ganni, together with material innovation company Bolt Threads, announced a plastic-free pledge Friday at the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal.

The “Greener Pastures Pledge” is inspired by Ganni’s commitment to phase out the use of virgin leather by 2023.

“Leather products account for just 9 percent of our sales and [leather] is the material which accounts for most of our emissions according to Ganni’s carbon auditor, Plan.A,” said Ganni’s founder Nicolaj Reffstrup. “Although highly profitable, phasing out virgin animal leather by 2023 is a no-brainer if we want to reach our 50 percent absolute carbon reduction target by 2027.…I hope as many brands as possible commit to Bolt Threads’ Greener Pastures Pledge.”

Last year, Ganni eliminated leather from its ready-to-wear lines. This year, the Copenhagen, Denmark-based cult favorite launched its first limited-edition collection of bags and small leather goods made from Mylo. The brand’s partnership with Bolt Threads is ongoing and Ganni plans to make more Mylo products commercially available in 2023.

Essentially, the Pledge offers early access to Bolt Threads’ Mylo material (or leather alternative made with mycelium, the root-like structure of fungus like mushrooms) so brands can continue to eliminate virgin animal leather from their product lines.

Anybody is eligible. Already, Stella McCartney, Lululemon and Ganni have commercial releases made with Mylo.

“The Greener Pastures Pledge is an incentive for those brands who are daring enough to make a real change by committing to high-quality, animal-free alternatives — not only for their customers but also for our planet,” said Dan Widmaier, chief executive officer and founder of Bolt Threads. “We know how challenging it is for brands to alter their supply chains, and the brands that dare to do so in an effort to minimize their environmental impact deserve to be rewarded for their trailblazing efforts.”