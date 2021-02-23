PARIS — H&M is taking a new approach to its sustainability-focused clothing lines with the launch of “Innovation Stories,” which takes the form of capsule collections.

Its first, dubbed “Innovation Science,” will be available starting March 18, and will feature a leather alternative, Desserto, made from cactus plants and a yarn, Evo by Fulgar, made of castor oil.

The line includes wide-legged jeans, cropped shirts and cuffed tracksuits — in light, airy colors.

“Innovation Stories is a platform that pushes our experimentation to the next level,” said Ella Soccorsi, concept designer for the label. Prominent tags, stitched on the outside of the clothing, detail the sustainable traits of the garments.

“This garment is made from bio-based nylon that comes from castor oil,” reads one tag, affixed to the back of a stretchy, body-hugging dress in pastel blue. It goes on to list further advantages of the crop used to make the material, which doesn’t require large amounts of water and can be cultivated on land unsuitable for growing food.

The line replaces the Conscious Collection, founded in 2011 by the Swedish fast-fashion brand. Made of sustainable materials like organic cotton and linen, Tencel and recycled polyester, the Conscious Collection was often launched with well-known celebrities and models, including Amber Valletta, Natalia Vodianova and Hailey Baldwin.

The coronavirus crisis has ratcheted up the pressure on fashion retailers across the spectrum to show consumers that they are being mindful of social and environmental concerns when conducting business.