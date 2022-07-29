British fashion label Mother of Pearl, worn by celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow and Saoirse Ronan, is launching a sustainable summer capsule, “Naturally Beautiful,” that features some of the brand’s signature styles made with the wood-based and biodegradable fiber brand Tencel.

The launch of the collection coincides with the 30th anniversary of Tencel.

The collection is accompanied by a series of images shot by Mary McCartney and is inspired by her book “The White Horse,” which captured the beauty of her white stallion Alejandro. In the shoot, models wore pieces from the capsule and posed with some of the last shire horses of Hampton Court.

As part of the anniversary, a series of prints of those images in three different sizes, ranging from 195 to 395 pounds, will be available to purchase in a limited-edition run of 100 on the Mother of Pearl website.

Mary McCartney captures Mother of Pearl sustainable capsule with Tencel. Courtesy

Amy Powney, creative director of Mother of Pearl, and brand ambassador of Tencel, said “McCartney’s book ‘The White Horse’ has been an inspiration to me and I wanted to capture that same intimate and spontaneous essence in a campaign.”

She added that for each print sold, 100 percent of the profits would be used to raise money for McCartney’s chosen charity organization Mind, which provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem, as well as for their equine project “Real Horse Power.”

McCartney, who was chosen to photograph Queen Elizabeth II in 2015, said Powney and Mother of Pearl are leading the way in “combining amazing aesthetic in design with real mindfulness and sustainability.”

“She takes on this challenge, and in my opinion, is a pioneer that others should be looking to for inspiration,” McCartney said of Powney.