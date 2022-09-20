×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 20, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Britain Bids Farewell to Queen Elizabeth II – at Westminster Abbey, in the Streets and Parks of London, and at Windsor

Business

Moncler Celebrates 70th Anniversary

Business

Ralph Lauren Accelerates, Sets Strategic Plan to Build on ‘Fortress Foundation’

On Creates Running Shoe Partially Made From Carbon Emissions

The Swiss company is researching sustainable alternatives for the rest of the Cloudprime shoes.

The Cloudprime from On.
The Cloudprime features CleanCloud EVA foam derived from carbon gas. provided

On is taking its sustainability mission to the next level.

The Swiss shoe brand has created a protoype of a running shoe to be partially made from carbon emissions. And although it won’t be available commercially for at least two to three years, the Cloudprime features CleanCloud EVA foam, a product that uses carbon emissions as a raw material.

The company said the launch of the Cloudprime is “a significant moment in On’s journey to move away from petroleum-based resources.” CleanCloud is used in the shoe’s midsole but can be targeted to other shoe parts and products in the future, On said.

Related Galleries

“Holding the first shoe made of carbon emissions in my hands is a huge milestone — not only for On, but for the whole sports industry,” said Caspar Coppetti, cofounder and executive co-chairman of On. “Five years ago, this was barely a dream. Imagine what can happen in the future as we unlock the potential of alternative carbon sources with further research and in collaboration with the best partners.”

On worked with LanzaTech, Borealis and Technip Energies on the creation of the shoe.

The way it works is that LanzaTech captures carbon monoxide emitted from industrial sources such as steel mills before it is released into the atmosphere. Once captured, the emissions enter a patented fermentation process and specially selected and naturally occurring bacteria convert the gas to ethanol. That is then dehydrated to create ethylene by Technip and turned into a polymer by Borealis to become EVA, or ethylene vinyl acetate, in the form of small, solid plastic pellets that On uses to create foam for the shoes.

As it prepares to bring the Cloudprime to market, On is collaborating with circular start-up Novoloop on the outsole for CleanCloud by using the first chemically upcycled TPU from post-consumer plastic waste. And for the upper, the brand is working with the French start-up Fairbrics to create a polyester-based textile made from carbon emissions.

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

Hot Summer Bags

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

On Creates Running Shoe With Midsole

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad