Pangaia Opens First Stand-alone Pop-up in Los Angeles

Pangaia, the London-based company created to help save the planet with clothing made from environmentally friendly fibers and bio-engineered materials, is popping up in Los Angeles for a quick visit.

The materials science company is displaying its eco-friendly clothing and accessories at a pop-up store at The Grove, the upscale shopping venture that has a man-made lake with fountains in the middle and a trolley that runs up and down the length of the main thoroughfare.

The Pangaia pop-up, which is focused on carbon neutrality, circularity and purpose, will be open from Thursday to Sept. 27. Inside the small space will be some of the company’s core collection of hoodies and track pants made of recycled and organic cotton, as well as activewear and accessories.

There will also be some innovative Pangaia products including pineapple shirting, denim made from nettles, grape-leather sneakers and products made of Flwrdwn, a down-fill material made of wildflowers, a bio polymer and aerogel.

“Having already launched pop-ups in Asia and Europe, we feel fortunate and excited to be able to continue to introduce our mission around the world,” the company said in a statement. “We have a very engaged community in Los Angeles, which contains an inspiring mix of energy, entrepreneurship and culture. We are excited to see the reaction.”

The company, founded in 2019, said The Grove was able to provide a condensed space for the pop-up, which meant Pangaia was able to reduce the materials used for the temporary retail outpost. The exterior of the space is made of reused and repurposed panels that are jade green.

A rendering of the interior of the pop-up.

Inside there will be evolving soundscapes and smells of greenery, with the design meant to recreate the experience of a lush forest.

Guests visiting the store can plant a tree through an interactive digital screen that shares information about Pangaia’s Tomorrow Tree Fund, which has planted, protected or restored 1 million trees.

Pangaia works with the world’s leading research institutions, laboratories and scientists to bring the latest problem-solving innovations in materials science.

“There’s a lot that needs to be done to make the fashion industry more responsible, both from an ethical and environmental standpoint,” company officials said in an email. “Our goal is to make sustainable innovations the new normal, so that people look at brands and ask what they do for the world.”

Earlier this year, Pangaia partnered with Nordstrom to establish pop-ups within several department store locations. Concept 016: Pangaia was the first physical appearance of the brand in North America and included men’s, women’s and children’s products. The colorful spaces, designed in a circular format, were created to help shoppers learn about the technologies and material innovations used by the brand.

The shops, which closed on May 13, were located in various Nordstroms, including the men’s store in New York City; downtown Seattle, Washington; Michigan Avenue in Chicago, Illinois; South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California; Fashion Valley in San Diego, California; Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, California; Valley Fair in San Jose, California; Tysons Corner in McLean, Virginia.; NorthPark Center in Dallas, Texas; Domain Northside in Austin, Texas; Phipps Plaza in Atlanta, Georgia; Aventura Mall in Miami, Florida, and Pacific Centre in Vancouver, Canada.