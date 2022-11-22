PETA Questions How Down Was Sourced in Vietnam, but Brands Dispute Claims

DOWN TO IT: sHaving made significant inroads swaying international designers and brands from using fur in their collections, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has been focusing more on other uses of animal products in the fashion industry, such as down feathers.

A new PETA Asia investigation claims that some down supplied to a few major brands relied on facilities that allegedly killed ducks gruesomely. But a few companies are pushing back against those claims.

A PETA spokesperson said Monday that the Vietnamese supplier Vina Prauden, which has provided down feathers to Gap Inc., H&M, Uniqlo, Lacoste and other labels — sourced feathers from facilities that allegedly killed the ducks violently. Investigators working on behalf of the animal rights activists group reported that in some instances, the animals’ throats were slit and their feet were cut off while they were still conscious.

PETA alleged that the down from some of these facilities were later sold under the “Responsible Down Standard” certification. The organization contacted all of the retailers with the findings of the investigation Tuesday, and is urging them to remove down from their supply chains, a PETA spokesperson said.

But a few of the retailers are disputing the allegations altogether. Approached for comment, an H&M spokesperson said Tuesday, “We do not have a direct connection to the supplier in question. However, we take these allegations extremely seriously. Animal welfare is very important to us and no animals should be harmed in the production of our products. We have a clear ambition level on how we want to improve animal welfare in our supply chain and the textile industry. We also work actively to strengthen the way we source animal deriving materials so that we can ensure the welfare of animals.”

In addition to H&M, PETA named the Gap Inc., Uniqlo, Lacoste and Guess in its claims. A Gap spokesperson said, “I am confirming that this is not one of Gap Inc.’s suppliers.”

A Uniqlo spokeswoman reiterated the company’s commitment to the responsible procurement of raw materials. Although she did not address the allegations specifically, she said, “It is our firm belief that animals should be treated and bred according to ethical husbandry practices, aligning with the Five Freedoms of Animal Welfare: freedom from hunger and thirst; freedom from discomfort; freedom from pain, injury or disease; freedom to express normal behavior, and freedom from fear and distress.”

The Uniqlo spokesperson added that in step with that, the retailer established its Animal Welfare Guidelines, to stipulate the rules and practices when sourcing animal-derived materials.

“With regards to down and feathers, we prohibit sourcing from farms that practice live plucking or force feeding. We continuously work to ensure that this is followed throughout our supply chain,” she said.

A spokesperson for Lacoste acknowledged a request for comment and was looking into the matter at press time. Executives at Guess did not respond immediately to a request for comment.