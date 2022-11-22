×
Business

Black Friday Preview: Uncertainty Rising

Fashion

Albert Nipon Dies at Age 95

Fashion

Raf Simons Shutters Namesake Label

PETA Questions How Down Was Sourced in Vietnam, but Brands Dispute Claims

After making inroads with its anti-fur efforts, the animal rights organization is focusing on other products being used by the fashion industry.

H&M Flagship Barcelona
An H&M store. Courtesy of H&M

DOWN TO IT: sHaving made significant inroads swaying international designers and brands from using fur in their collections, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has been focusing more on other uses of animal products in the fashion industry, such as down feathers.

A new PETA Asia investigation claims that some down supplied to a few major brands relied on facilities that allegedly killed ducks gruesomely. But a few companies are pushing back against those claims.

A PETA spokesperson said Monday that the Vietnamese supplier Vina Prauden, which has provided down feathers to Gap Inc., H&M, UniqloLacoste and other labels — sourced feathers from facilities that allegedly killed the ducks violently. Investigators working on behalf of the animal rights activists group reported that in some instances, the animals’ throats were slit and their feet were cut off while they were still conscious.  

PETA alleged that the down from some of these facilities were later sold under the “Responsible Down Standard” certification. The organization contacted all of the retailers with the findings of the investigation Tuesday, and is urging them to remove down from their supply chains, a PETA spokesperson said.

But a few of the retailers are disputing the allegations altogether. Approached for comment, an H&M spokesperson said Tuesday, “We do not have a direct connection to the supplier in question. However, we take these allegations extremely seriously. Animal welfare is very important to us and no animals should be harmed in the production of our products. We have a clear ambition level on how we want to improve animal welfare in our supply chain and the textile industry. We also work actively to strengthen the way we source animal deriving materials so that we can ensure the welfare of animals.”

In addition to H&M, PETA named the Gap Inc., Uniqlo, Lacoste and Guess in its claims. A Gap spokesperson said, “I am confirming that this is not one of Gap Inc.’s suppliers.”

A Uniqlo spokeswoman reiterated the company’s commitment to the responsible procurement of raw materials. Although she did not address the allegations specifically, she said, “It is our firm belief that animals should be treated and bred according to ethical husbandry practices, aligning with the Five Freedoms of Animal Welfare: freedom from hunger and thirst; freedom from discomfort; freedom from pain, injury or disease; freedom to express normal behavior, and freedom from fear and distress.”

The Uniqlo spokesperson added that in step with that, the retailer established its Animal Welfare Guidelines, to stipulate the rules and practices when sourcing animal-derived materials.

“With regards to down and feathers, we prohibit sourcing from farms that practice live plucking or force feeding. We continuously work to ensure that this is followed throughout our supply chain,” she said.

A spokesperson for Lacoste acknowledged a request for comment and was looking into the matter at press time. Executives at Guess did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

