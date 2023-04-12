Philosophy Teams With LuisaViaRoma for Sophomore Upcycling Project

MILAN — Lorenzo Serafini is banking on denim for “Philosophy Re-styled by Lorenzo Serafini 002,” the sophomore upcycled capsule collection he developed for the Aeffe-owned brand.

Introduced last year, the project aims to give second life to designs and fabrics from the label’s past collections. For the new iteration, Serafini retooled styles originally included in Philosophy’s resort 2022 collection in an eight-item range available in a limited edition.

“I had fun to rethink some pieces in denim, which is my passion. It was exciting and at the same time challenging to find deadstock materials and accessories in our company’s archives to enrich the garments with,” said Serafini, who took over the creative direction of the brand in 2014.

A look from the "Philosophy Re-styled by Lorenzo Serafini 002" capsule collection

“I am a denim enthusiast. Anyone who knows me knows that I’m a collector of vintage denim and that a denim piece is never missing in my look. Moreover, this is a category that works very well for our brand, I believe because we have managed to find very distinctive stylistic codes,” continued the designer, adding that for this capsule collection he “played with embellishments that underline the glamorous and feminine vein that has always defined Philosophy.”

These include floral embroideries punctuating miniskirts and matching bralettes with little roses and rhinestones sparkling on the buckles on high-waisted shorts and a denim jumpsuit as well as used to reinterpret the PLS logo on back pockets. A pair of denim baggy pants stand out with its sleek appearance, which is the result of a cascade of thermo-adhesive sequins. In keeping with the first upcycled collection, each piece is marked by a special label embroidered with the “Customized by Lorenzo” message.

A look from the "Philosophy Re-styled by Lorenzo Serafini 002" capsule collection.

For the sophomore collection, Philosophy partnered with LuisaViaRoma on the distribution front, as the retailer will carry some of the styles exclusively starting Wednesday.

“LuisaViaRoma has been one of our commercial partners for many years. Having proved to have great attention to sustainability themes for a long time — the launch of the LVRSustainable section [on their web site] was truly pioneering — we thought it really was the right interlocutor to discuss this project with,” noted Serafini, confirming that the retailer “immediately proved to be very receptive and appreciated the type of customization we proposed.”

A selection of designs from the capsule collection will additionally hit the shelves of Philosophy’s store in Rome and its own e-commerce. Prices will range from 370 euros for shorts to 580 euros for the denim jumpsuit.

A look from the "Philosophy Re-styled by Lorenzo Serafini 002" capsule collection.

As reported, the fashion brand launched its first upcycled range during Cannes Film Festival last year. That line had a more dressed-up spirit targeting cocktail and eveningwear as it comprised nine styles developed from ready-to-wear pieces from past seasons, including a white suit with sparkly ribbons, a sequined dress with scalloped hems and a minidress with a matching cape recovered from a former party frock.

As for 2023, this isn’t the first capsule collection Philosophy has launched this year. The label tied up with Sebago on a footwear range that reinterpreted the iconic penny loafers of the storied shoemaker with neon-colored stitching and the PLS logo engraved on the heel.

A look from the "Philosophy Re-styled by Lorenzo Serafini 002" capsule collection.

Established in 1984, Philosophy is part of Aeffe’s portfolio along with the Alberta Ferretti, Moschino and Pollini brands. Serafini debuted his vision for the label during Milan Fashion Week in February 2015.