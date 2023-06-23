Savannah Morrow Launches Seaweed, Wood Fiber ‘Basics Made Better’ Line

Los Angeles-based sustainable start-up Savannah Morrow is getting into basics with its latest launch.

Released Friday, “Basics but Better” spans a 17-piece assortment of everyday tanks, T-shirts, long-sleeves, dresses, pants, shorts and thongs. Additional styles span the essential T-shirt, high-rise thong, high-rise cheeky, boy short, triangle bra, bandeau bra and more. Prices range between $35 and $270, with the line available on savannahmorrow.com and Net-a-porter, among others.

Materials in the line are a conscious effort at bettering basics. The jersey knit is made from 66 percent Tencel, 28 percent Northern Atlantic-harvested seaweed-based fiber and 6 percent elastane.

Seaweed, in particular, boasts an anti-oxidative property which serves to eliminate free radicals, a boon for the antiaging set. It’s unclear in what concentration this is effective for garments as studies remain sparse. One study published in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry and Toxicology study by the smart textile manufacturer Nanobionic found wearers saw dramatic reduction in free radicals in two hours of daily consistent wear. For this, the synthetics garments were coated in mineral oxides (bio-ceramic).

Founded in 2017, all Savannah Morrow pieces are produced ethically in Los Angeles at the brand’s in-house production studio. Fabrics are woven by artisans in India and Peru with certain sustainability callouts along the way. Certifications span the Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certification with most of the wood and pulp harvested from Forest Stewardship Council-certified forests or vetted by the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (for sustainable forest management).

For the latest launch, brand founder Savannah Morrow said her label strives to push the boundaries of what sustainable fashion can look and feel like.