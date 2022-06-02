From Sorona to Supima, the Fiber Moves You Missed

In the past few weeks, textiles have been changing hands and getting tech updates.

Sorona — a partially bio-based polymer from DuPont Biomaterials seen in apparel activewear and the like — is officially part of Delaware-based Covation Biomaterials, a new biotech company unveiled this week. The news coincided with the Sourcing Journal sustainability summit held Wednesday and trailed the formal acquisition of DuPont Biomaterials by the Huafon Group.

Of course, decades of innovation and plant-based material innovations such as Susterra and Zemea are going with it.

Michael Saltzberg, chief executive officer of Covation Biomaterials said the company will act as an “important gateway into a more circular economy” and help brands end their overreliance on petroleum.

It’s not just the so-called next-gen biomaterials that are getting upgraded.

Last month, American-grown Pima cotton brand Supima partnered up with Textile Genesis benchmark cotton authentication. Textile Genesis has partnered with Lenzing and H&M in the past.

The partnerships are an unlock of textile traceability from fiber all the way through production and distribution. With Supima, the technology will be integrated into Supima’s licensing program and applied to all Supima-branded fiber throughout the supply chain.

Along with connecting all of Supima’s licensed supply chain (including growers, spinners, weavers, knitters, manufacturers and so on), the partnership will create a non-fungible digital token for every kilo of Supima cotton that can be physically and forensically verified.

Marc Lewkowitz, president and chief executive officer of Supima, highlighted the ground-breaking level of authority the partnership provides.

“The Supima partnership with Textile Genesis provides for the very first time, undisputable proof of origin for consumer products that goes all the way back to the fiber’s origin. This allows Supima’s partner brands to credibly claim advantages in terms of product quality and sustainability that are independently verifiable through both digital and forensic testing. There is no system like this for any other fiber. Supima partners will have the most authentic and trustworthy premium cotton source for all the current and future needs of luxury apparel and home textile products.”

FOR MORE ON SUSTAINABILITY FROM WWD.COM, SEE: