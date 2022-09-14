×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

WWD x FN x Beauty Inc 50 Women in Power

Eye

All the Looks From the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

Fashion

London Fashion Week Shakes Up Calendar Ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral on Sept. 19

Different Denim, ‘Made In Italy’ Linen Revival: Short Takes

How Unspun is doing sustainable denim and why "Made in Italy" linen is seeing a revival.

By
Kaley Roshitsh, Martino Carrera
Plus Icon
A back view of a model
Don't turn your back on Unspun's black denim that features 100-percent recycled origins. Courtesy

Getting Unspun: Though brands today are experimenting with anywhere from 25 percent to 75 percent recycled cotton content, denim brand Unspun has done the unthinkable.

A recent collaborator with Collina Strada at New York Fashion Week (as well as Weekday and Pangaia in earlier lines), Unpsun’s latest style — the vintage black jeans — are made from 100-percent pre-consumer recycled cotton. The jeans retail for between $85 to $215 and are sold on Unspun’s website. While conventionally recycled cotton textiles often have to be mixed with virgin material to maintain their integrity, this jean is different. 

“One of the biggest concerns with any recycled garment is that you’re shortening the fiber length,” said Beth Esponnette, founder of Unspun denim. She said the company produces its latest denim with material waste from the Kipas fabric mill in Turkey without compromising the fiber length or garment performance.

Related Galleries

“When you open the curtain and look behind the scenes, it’s pretty depressing to see the exploitation and the waste,” she added. “We did a lot of digging into why and the way we produce, globalization drove us to hit numbers and economies of scale. In order to make those orders, we’d have long lead times.”

The company recently hit a major benchmark — selling 10,000 pants for its direct-to-consumer line.

Due to its proprietary body-scanning technology to measure and manufacture jeans, Unspun’s model emits 42 percent less CO2 per pair of jeans than traditional manufacturers. Unspun, which sells custom-fit denim, has a 5 percent rate of return and a 95 percent fit rate due to its body-scan technology.

Made in Italy Linen Bows in Milan: Linificio Canapificio Nazionale linen and hemp yarn maker has brought to life a new 100 percent Made in Italy-grown and spun linen which has been a few years in the making.

The short supply chain linen yarn named “Lino d’Italia,” or “Italian Linen” is fully traceable via blockchain technology and is grown and spun in Villa d’Almé, a village within the Val Brembana valley around Bergamo, a one-hour drive from Milan.

The Gruppo Marzotto-owned yarn specialist reestablished its first linen plantation in the neighboring area of Valle di Astino in 2019. Those cultivations had been absent from the region, and Italy at large, for several decades since local linen and hemp producers outsourced them to other European countries.

The high-end lightweight linen, which is available in natural ecru and white, is to be presented Wednesday at Filo, a two-day Milan-based yarn and fiber trade show.

Linificio Canapificio Nazionale currently boasts 16 hectares of linen plantation across Italy, securing the production of around 16 tons of yarn per year. The company’s ambition is to grow that quota to 60 hectares by 2025. It has also pledged to support farmers eager to convert current plantations to linen ones, bearing all the business risks.

This move reflects the firms’ “benefit” status, a label that by Italian law is bestowed on firms committed to generating a positive social and environmental impact. 

Linificio Canapificio Nazionale’s linen plantation located in Villa D’Almè, Bergamo. Courtesy Photo.
Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

Hot Summer Bags

Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Unspun Makes Fully Recycled Cotton Jean,

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad