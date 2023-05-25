×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: May 25, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Olivier Rousteing Encourages Design Grads to Embrace Uniqueness

Business

Chanel to Ramp Up Investments to Bolster Brand Equity

Business

Gap Inc. Narrows First-quarter Loss, Search for CEO Still Underway

Laurence Carr Launches Eco Design Brand

The sustainable design advocate who founded her own interior design firm in 2014 launched Studio Laurence, a sustainable home goods brand specializing in mindful luxury.

Laurence Carr
Laurence Carr Kelly Marshall

MILAN — Laurence Carr’s sustainable epiphany occurred in 2014, while working with a top leading interior architecture and design firm in New York City. At a time when the fashion industry was largely viewed as the culprit of the ongoing environmental crisis, Carr realized her own peers were ignoring their industry’s contribution. Conversations about an ecological approach to designing interiors were nonexistent between her colleagues, manufacturing reps, architects and designers, she reminisced.

“As a global citizen who has lived on four continents, as a designer, and as a mother of three children, I wanted a career that had a more meaningful legacy than simply beautifully designed spaces and products. I wanted to be part of solving the problems these industries were creating and foster a positive impact that would live on much longer than my own efforts,” said French-born Carr, who is the founder and chief executive officer of her regenerative design firm Laurence Carr Inc. and host of Chez Laurence — an original series aired on the sustainable network EarthxTV. Her show highlights the urgent need for innovation toward circularity and sustainability in the design and furnishing industries.

Related Galleries

Fast forward nearly a decade later to this month’s launch of Studio Laurence, a sustainable home goods brand specializing in mindful luxury. Earlier this week, Carr unveiled her new New York City-based brand and its capsule collection of 12 vessels made from recycled, cradle-to-cradle materials in collaboration with Nature’s Legacy, a B-Corporation certified sustainable manufacturing company based in the Philippines that promotes circularity, accountability and transparency. 

The aesthetic embodies her “21st Century Eclecticism,” and combines essentialist luxury, contemporary aesthetics and biophilia — the latter a term coined by late Harvard naturalist Dr. Edward O. Wilson, who presented the hypothesis as humanity’s innate desire to connect with nature.

In line with current trends, Carr’s products reflect the transcendental approach to design and objects sweeping across the Western world, from the design hubs and showcases from the Netherlands to Milan and from Copenhagen to New York City.

Laurence Carr
Laurence Carr’s latest collection of vessels created under her new brand Studio Laurence. Kelly Marshall

The collection, which imbues luxury with circularity, incorporates durable biomaterials like Nucast, a patented reengineered recycled paper-based composite rendered 100 times more durable and recyclable than traditional stone and metal materials. With names that conjure the wonders of nature like Feather and Stem, vases and objects come in neutral hues including whitewash, gray, black, natural, brown and gold.

“These practices embrace the upcycling of existing materials over the harvesting and use of raw materials. They innovate fresh, healthy options to replace unhealthy or harmful older alternatives, and they imagine and employ closed loop systems that are intentional about reducing or eliminating waste completely,” concluded Laurence, a member of the United Nations Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network advisory committee and sustainability ambassador to Paris-based design fair Maison & Objet Sustainability.

Carr describes as closed-loop a system in which waste is minimized (or designed out of the process completely) and resources are continually reused or recycled. In other words, sustainable design is mainly focused on reducing harm, while circular design is about reducing harm and reversing it to create a positive impact.

Sector wide, the home and interiors industry has not avoided criticism as the ongoing environmental crisis unravels. A recent report by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on durable goods found that furnishings waste destined for landfills has risen nearly 400 percent compared to 1960. Across the board, big retailers and niche brands alike have been working to reduce the industry’s negative impact on the environment, reducing textile waste, limiting water pollution and unsafe labor conditions. 

Laurence Carr
Laurence Carr Kelly Marshall

Carr echoed this, explaining that the built environment generates nearly 50 percent of annual global CO2 emissions. Textile waste accounts for 5 percent of landfill space, and global building floor area is expected to double by 2060. “It’s the equivalent of adding an entire New York City to the world, every month, for 40 years.”

Zara Home, which is owned by Inditex, has embraced natural materials like linen, cotton and oak, upcycling offcuts and reusing discarded materials. Earlier this month, Williams Sonoma launched GreenRow, a home goods and furnishing brand that makes enduring, “heirloom” products. In April, Italian bedding, bath, living and leisurewear-maker Frette stepped into the sustainable arena with a capsule collection that was showcased during Milan’s Design Week.

According to Carr, there are glimmers of hope on the horizon. “And I’m thrilled to see that recently, sustainability and circularity are becoming more mainstream. We have come a long way, and I can’t wait to see how much further we can progress,” she enthused.

Introducing another brand into a world saturated with product may seem a daunting task to skeptics, but Carr insists her circularity approach and use of healthy materials amid an era in which science is actively advancing upcycling and inventing solutions that have the potential to shift the impact of the built environment design industries have the power to reverse the damage.

“The benefits of each of these practices don’t just add up, they compound, to not just prevent ecological harm but indeed reverse it.”

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Sustainable Design Advocate Laurence Carr Debuts Home Goods Line

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Sustainable Design Advocate Laurence Carr Debuts Home Goods Line

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Sustainable Design Advocate Laurence Carr Debuts Home Goods Line

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Sustainable Design Advocate Laurence Carr Debuts Home Goods Line

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Sustainable Design Advocate Laurence Carr Debuts Home Goods Line

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Sustainable Design Advocate Laurence Carr Debuts Home Goods Line

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Sustainable Design Advocate Laurence Carr Debuts Home Goods Line

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Sustainable Design Advocate Laurence Carr Debuts Home Goods Line

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Sustainable Design Advocate Laurence Carr Debuts Home Goods Line

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Sustainable Design Advocate Laurence Carr Debuts Home Goods Line

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Sustainable Design Advocate Laurence Carr Debuts Home Goods Line

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Sustainable Design Advocate Laurence Carr Debuts Home Goods Line

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Sustainable Design Advocate Laurence Carr Debuts Home Goods Line

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Sustainable Design Advocate Laurence Carr Debuts Home Goods Line

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Sustainable Design Advocate Laurence Carr Debuts Home Goods Line

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Sustainable Design Advocate Laurence Carr Debuts Home Goods Line

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Sustainable Design Advocate Laurence Carr Debuts Home Goods Line

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Sustainable Design Advocate Laurence Carr Debuts Home Goods Line

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Sustainable Design Advocate Laurence Carr Debuts Home Goods Line

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Sustainable Design Advocate Laurence Carr Debuts Home Goods Line

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Sustainable Design Advocate Laurence Carr Debuts Home Goods Line

Hot Summer Bags

Sustainable Design Advocate Laurence Carr Debuts Home Goods Line

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Sustainable Design Advocate Laurence Carr Debuts Home Goods Line

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Sustainable Design Advocate Laurence Carr Debuts Home Goods Line

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Sustainable Design Advocate Laurence Carr Debuts Home Goods Line

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Sustainable Design Advocate Laurence Carr Debuts Home Goods Line

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Sustainable Design Advocate Laurence Carr Debuts Home Goods Line

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Sustainable Design Advocate Laurence Carr Debuts Home Goods Line

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Sustainable Design Advocate Laurence Carr Debuts Home Goods Line

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Sustainable Design Advocate Laurence Carr Debuts Home Goods Line

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Sustainable Design Advocate Laurence Carr Debuts Home Goods Line

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Sustainable Design Advocate Laurence Carr Debuts Home Goods Line

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Sustainable Design Advocate Laurence Carr Debuts Home Goods Line

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Sustainable Design Advocate Laurence Carr Debuts Home Goods Line

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Sustainable Design Advocate Laurence Carr Debuts Home Goods Line

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Sustainable Design Advocate Laurence Carr Debuts Home Goods Line

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Sustainable Design Advocate Laurence Carr Debuts Home Goods Line

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Sustainable Design Advocate Laurence Carr Debuts Home Goods Line

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Sustainable Design Advocate Laurence Carr Debuts Home Goods Line

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Sustainable Design Advocate Laurence Carr Debuts Home Goods Line

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Sustainable Design Advocate Laurence Carr Debuts Home Goods Line

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad