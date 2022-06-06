Challenged Interference in Amazon JFK8 Labor Case Could Span Weeks

Although Amazon workers in Staten Island’s JFK8 warehouse voted in favor of union recognition in April, the battle is far from over.

On Monday, a hearing kicked off regarding complaints against Amazon relating to workers at its JFK8 and DYY6 facilities in Staten Island. The consolidated complaint covers charges filed by individuals as well as Amazon Labor Union and alleges that Amazon restrained employees from exercising their rights under the National Labor Relations Act.

The basis of the original complaint filed with the National Labor Relations Board against Amazon alleges that the company maintains work rules that prohibit employees from discussing wages, hours or other employment terms among peers and that Amazon interfered with employees’ organizing rights.

The NLRB’s General Counsel is seeking an order that Amazon inform workers of their rights and the Board decisions by posted notice in bathrooms in every Staten Island facility, provide written and verbal notices of their rights across Amazon’s communication channels (in both English and Spanish) and schedule mandatory training sessions for all Amazon supervisors, managers and agents (including third-party consultants) covering the rights guaranteed to employees under Section 7 of the Act.

According to the National Labor Relations Board, which facilitates labor elections, the hearing is expected to last normal business hours for several days but could potentially go on for weeks. That being said, the NLRB’s Administrative Law Judge could dismiss the case entirely or order make-whole remedies, which excludes monetary penalties. The parties could then appeal the decision to the Board.

Shortly after the April victory for Amazon Labor Union, another camp of workers in another Staten Island warehouse attempted unsuccessfully to unionize. The complaint is part of a growing emphasis on labor movements in industries like retail.

