Challenged Interference in Amazon JFK8 Labor Case Could Span Weeks

The National Labor Relations Board is sifting through allegations against Amazon amid Staten Island facility unionization attempts and victories.

APRIL 29th 2022: Amazon stock plunges
Amazon zz/John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx

Although Amazon workers in Staten Island’s JFK8 warehouse voted in favor of union recognition in April, the battle is far from over.

On Monday, a hearing kicked off regarding complaints against Amazon relating to workers at its JFK8 and DYY6 facilities in Staten Island. The consolidated complaint covers charges filed by individuals as well as Amazon Labor Union and alleges that Amazon restrained employees from exercising their rights under the National Labor Relations Act.

The basis of the original complaint filed with the National Labor Relations Board against Amazon alleges that the company maintains work rules that prohibit employees from discussing wages, hours or other employment terms among peers and that Amazon interfered with employees’ organizing rights.

The NLRB’s General Counsel is seeking an order that Amazon inform workers of their rights and the Board decisions by posted notice in bathrooms in every Staten Island facility, provide written and verbal notices of their rights across Amazon’s communication channels (in both English and Spanish) and schedule mandatory training sessions for all Amazon supervisors, managers and agents (including third-party consultants) covering the rights guaranteed to employees under Section 7 of the Act.

According to the National Labor Relations Board, which facilitates labor elections, the hearing is expected to last normal business hours for several days but could potentially go on for weeks. That being said, the NLRB’s Administrative Law Judge could dismiss the case entirely or order make-whole remedies, which excludes monetary penalties. The parties could then appeal the decision to the Board.

Shortly after the April victory for Amazon Labor Union, another camp of workers in another Staten Island warehouse attempted unsuccessfully to unionize. The complaint is part of a growing emphasis on labor movements in industries like retail.

For More Labor Unionization Efforts This Year, See:

Decision Draws Near in U.S. Amazon Unionization Case

Amazon Union Vote Count in Bessemer Marks Industry Milestone

REI SoHo Votes to Unionize in ‘Overwhelming’ Victory

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Video: The Business of Street Style

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

