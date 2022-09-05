Annabel’s Unveils World Amazon Day Display and Commits to Planting 1 Million Trees

LONDON — London private members club Annabel’s revealed a new display to celebrate World Amazon Day on Monday in partnership with The Lost Explorer Mezcal.

The front of house installation is an extravagant immersive display of jaguar and flowing waterfalls. The materials used in the display are kept, recycled and reused by the creative team for future creations.

The collaboration between the two has involved the release of 1,000 limited-edition gift boxes with proceeds from each purchase planting 35 trees.

This has become an ongoing tradition at Annabel’s, where each year the club unveils a new facade to highlight the importance of Amazon conservation efforts and how its rapid destruction is impacting the global ecosystem.

“This year’s incredible design is a stunning work of art, but it is also a symbol of our determination to draw attention to an ongoing environmental catastrophe,” said Patricia Caring, co-executive chairwoman of The Birley Clubs and cofounder of The Caring Family Foundation.

“I hope it will entertain our members and guests in the coming weeks whilst also raising awareness of this desperate problem.”

Annabel’s and Birley’s other clubs including Harry’s Bar and Mark’s Club were acquired by Richard Caring for 95 million pounds in 2007.

Annabel’s and The Caring Family Foundation aim to plant a further 1 million trees in addition to the million trees that will be planted by the end of this year.

Caring set up the family foundation in 2019 with his wife Patricia. The foundation focuses on environmental reforestation, child hunger and domestic abuse.