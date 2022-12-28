×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: December 28, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Christmas Wrap: Stores See Moderate Gains, Questionable Margins

Fashion

Longchamp Taps Accessories Designer Stéphanie D’heygere for Capsule Collection

Business

Renzo Rosso on How OTB Is Building a Major Luxury Children’s Wear Operation

Fashion for All Foundation’s ‘Bridge to Basel’ Project Selects 15 Artist Finalists

Basel is a breakout moment for some artists' careers.

Art by Jonas Wood is seen on display at Art Basel 2022 on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach.
Art by Jonas Wood is pictured at Art Basel 2022 — where artists look to stand out from the pack (and parties). Scott Roth/Invision/AP

A new initiative vows to restore equity in the art world — starting with Art Basel.

Called “Bridge to Basel,” Fashion for All Foundation, a nonprofit focused on racial equity in fashion, established the BIPOC-creative cohort to float talent to the top of creative industries like art, fashion and more.

FFA selected 15 U.S.-based finalists ages 18 to 36 who are actively pursuing a creative career after a trial run in Miami where the artists experienced Art Basel, which took place Nov. 30 to Dec. 5.

After a week spent at Art Basel, the Bridge to Basel finalists submitted a capstone project to illustrate how they will use their Art Basel experience and newfound connections to navigate their careers.

Related Galleries

So far, brand partners and supporters include Council of Fashion Designers of America’s IMPACT, PVH Corporation, Ralph Lauren, Fashion Scholarship Fund, Scope Art Show and Prizm Art Fair. More partners are soon to be announced, according to FFA.

The judging panel includes industry veteran CaSandra Diggs and Fashion Scholarship Fund’s executive director Peter Arnold, among others, with more names coming.

The 15 finalists include: Jonathan Martinez, Aashka Mehta, Vladjimir Fervil, Diana Almanza, Leo Lillard, Jakarie Akhil Whitaker, Chris Pleasant, Joyce Gayo, Anthony Bartley, Weijing Xiao, Alex Yarally, Yifan Xu, Jordan Bigelow, Cedric Thurman and Mohammed Tall.

All of the finalists will participate in a yearlong creative cohort (running January to December 2023) where they will have access to a skill-building network of industry professionals, among other insights.

Upon review of the capstone projects, a grand prize winner will be selected to receive a $15,000 grant to fund their current work as well as a two-year mentorship within the industry.

FFA cofounder and chief executive officer Hannah Stoudemire said this project resonated on a spiritual level for her.

“I felt I was called to do this exact work — to help minority creative talents find their place in creative spaces beyond fashion that are predominately white — such as art,” she explained. “I know that forming a Black-led competition that funds BIPOC talent sounds ambitious, but that is who I am. I’m not after small goals and short shots, I’m always going to take the long shot and go after the goal that seems impossible. We have one lifetime and I choose to spend mine helping others transform theirs.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Fashion for All Foundation’s ‘Bridge to Basel’ Project Names Finalists

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Fashion for All Foundation’s ‘Bridge to Basel’ Project Names Finalists

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Fashion for All Foundation’s ‘Bridge to Basel’ Project Names Finalists

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Fashion for All Foundation’s ‘Bridge to Basel’ Project Names Finalists

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Fashion for All Foundation’s ‘Bridge to Basel’ Project Names Finalists

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Fashion for All Foundation’s ‘Bridge to Basel’ Project Names Finalists

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Fashion for All Foundation’s ‘Bridge to Basel’ Project Names Finalists

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Fashion for All Foundation’s ‘Bridge to Basel’ Project Names Finalists

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Fashion for All Foundation’s ‘Bridge to Basel’ Project Names Finalists

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Fashion for All Foundation’s ‘Bridge to Basel’ Project Names Finalists

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Fashion for All Foundation’s ‘Bridge to Basel’ Project Names Finalists

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Fashion for All Foundation’s ‘Bridge to Basel’ Project Names Finalists

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Fashion for All Foundation’s ‘Bridge to Basel’ Project Names Finalists

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Fashion for All Foundation’s ‘Bridge to Basel’ Project Names Finalists

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Fashion for All Foundation’s ‘Bridge to Basel’ Project Names Finalists

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Fashion for All Foundation’s ‘Bridge to Basel’ Project Names Finalists

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Fashion for All Foundation’s ‘Bridge to Basel’ Project Names Finalists

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Fashion for All Foundation’s ‘Bridge to Basel’ Project Names Finalists

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Fashion for All Foundation’s ‘Bridge to Basel’ Project Names Finalists

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Fashion for All Foundation’s ‘Bridge to Basel’ Project Names Finalists

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Fashion for All Foundation’s ‘Bridge to Basel’ Project Names Finalists

Hot Summer Bags

Fashion for All Foundation’s ‘Bridge to Basel’ Project Names Finalists

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Fashion for All Foundation’s ‘Bridge to Basel’ Project Names Finalists

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Fashion for All Foundation’s ‘Bridge to Basel’ Project Names Finalists

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Fashion for All Foundation’s ‘Bridge to Basel’ Project Names Finalists

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Fashion for All Foundation’s ‘Bridge to Basel’ Project Names Finalists

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Fashion for All Foundation’s ‘Bridge to Basel’ Project Names Finalists

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Fashion for All Foundation’s ‘Bridge to Basel’ Project Names Finalists

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Fashion for All Foundation’s ‘Bridge to Basel’ Project Names Finalists

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Fashion for All Foundation’s ‘Bridge to Basel’ Project Names Finalists

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Fashion for All Foundation’s ‘Bridge to Basel’ Project Names Finalists

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Fashion for All Foundation’s ‘Bridge to Basel’ Project Names Finalists

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Fashion for All Foundation’s ‘Bridge to Basel’ Project Names Finalists

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Fashion for All Foundation’s ‘Bridge to Basel’ Project Names Finalists

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Fashion for All Foundation’s ‘Bridge to Basel’ Project Names Finalists

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Fashion for All Foundation’s ‘Bridge to Basel’ Project Names Finalists

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Fashion for All Foundation’s ‘Bridge to Basel’ Project Names Finalists

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Fashion for All Foundation’s ‘Bridge to Basel’ Project Names Finalists

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Fashion for All Foundation’s ‘Bridge to Basel’ Project Names Finalists

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Fashion for All Foundation’s ‘Bridge to Basel’ Project Names Finalists

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Fashion for All Foundation’s ‘Bridge to Basel’ Project Names Finalists

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Fashion for All Foundation’s ‘Bridge to Basel’ Project Names Finalists

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad