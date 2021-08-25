Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael Kors Brand, Will Succeed John Idol in September 2022 as CEO of Capri Holdings

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Giambattista Valli Says ‘Yes’ to Bridal With a New Capsule

Business

Nordstrom Reports Q2 Improvements, Raises Outlook Amid Headwinds

Bangladesh Accord Reenvisioned and Expanded — Now, Brands Must Sign On

The Bangladesh Accord is reenvisioned as International Accord for Health and Safety in the Textile and Garment Industry, gaining new favor.

A garment factory in Bangladesh
A garment factory in Bangladesh. Courtesy Photo

Under a ticking clock, The Bangladesh Accord on Fire Building Safety is being reenvisioned as of Wednesday.

Now called the International Accord for Health and Safety in the Textile and Garment Industry, the Accord hopes to gain new favor and expanded application. Already, brands like Uniqlo, Asos, G-Star and Esprit have committed to renewing the Accord.

First signed in 2013, the Accord became a landmark stance on garment worker safety following the Rana Plaza factory collapse in Bangladesh that killed more than 1,100 garment workers. The Accord was set to expire in May after earlier extensions, but public pressure prolonged negotiations.

“Today is a win for the workers in Bangladesh because the Accord saves lives,” said Nazma Akter, executive director of Awaj Foundation and member of Sommilito Garments Sramik Federation. “I hope all major brands sourcing from Bangladesh sign on to the new agreement.”

Related Galleries

While the pioneering Accord is expected to continue protecting garment workers in Bangladesh, the model is being expanded internationally to other garment-producing nations where workers’ lives remain daily at risk.

Brands are encouraged to sign on to the legally binding agreement before Sept. 1 to expand protective measures in high-risk sourcing countries in South Asian regions but can join anytime afterward.

Many elements of the Accord remain intact but protections are increasingly designed to expand protection and assurance to garment workers — not just in Bangladesh, but in any “high-risk” sourcing country. China, India, Malaysia and Pakistan are all deemed “high risk” by human rights watchdog Remake for the prevalence of fast-fashion subcontracting (where instances of wage theft have been noted) and lagging protections. Instead of brands voluntarily agreeing to supply chain accountability, the Accord underlines legal accountability for brands to uphold human rights due diligence in their supply chains.

In absence of effective labor law implementation in many sourcing countries, Pakistan for example, Khalid Mahmood, director of the Labour Education Foundation, said: “Global brands have to share the responsibility of providing freedom of association, living wages, social protection and safe working conditions to garment workers across the supply chain. A legally binding Accord can be an effective tool for securing basic rights of workers but it can only be effective with meaningful participation from an organized labor force.”

An independent secretariat will also serve to mitigate disagreements and maintain objectivity in the Accord’s enforcement.

Bangladesh Accord Reenvisioned, Expanded — Now,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Bangladesh Accord Reenvisioned, Expanded — Now,

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Bangladesh Accord Reenvisioned, Expanded — Now,

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Bangladesh Accord Reenvisioned, Expanded — Now,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Bangladesh Accord Reenvisioned, Expanded — Now,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Bangladesh Accord Reenvisioned, Expanded — Now,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Bangladesh Accord Reenvisioned, Expanded — Now,

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Bangladesh Accord Reenvisioned, Expanded — Now,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Bangladesh Accord Reenvisioned, Expanded — Now,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Bangladesh Accord Reenvisioned, Expanded — Now,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Bangladesh Accord Reenvisioned, Expanded — Now,

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Bangladesh Accord Reenvisioned, Expanded — Now,

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Bangladesh Accord Reenvisioned, Expanded — Now,

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Bangladesh Accord Reenvisioned, Expanded — Now,

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Bangladesh Accord Reenvisioned, Expanded — Now,

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Bangladesh Accord Reenvisioned, Expanded — Now,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Bangladesh Accord Reenvisioned, Expanded — Now,

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Bangladesh Accord Reenvisioned, Expanded — Now,

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Bangladesh Accord Reenvisioned, Expanded — Now,

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Bangladesh Accord Reenvisioned, Expanded — Now,

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Bangladesh Accord Reenvisioned, Expanded — Now,

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Bangladesh Accord Reenvisioned, Expanded — Now,

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Bangladesh Accord Reenvisioned, Expanded — Now,

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Bangladesh Accord Reenvisioned, Expanded — Now,

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Bangladesh Accord Reenvisioned, Expanded — Now,

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Bangladesh Accord Reenvisioned, Expanded — Now,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Bangladesh Accord Reenvisioned, Expanded — Now,

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Bangladesh Accord Reenvisioned, Expanded — Now,

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Bangladesh Accord Reenvisioned, Expanded — Now,

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Bangladesh Accord Reenvisioned, Expanded — Now,

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Bangladesh Accord Reenvisioned, Expanded — Now,

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Bangladesh Accord Reenvisioned, Expanded — Now,

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Bangladesh Accord Reenvisioned, Expanded — Now,

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Bangladesh Accord Reenvisioned, Expanded — Now,

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Bangladesh Accord Reenvisioned, Expanded — Now,

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Bangladesh Accord Reenvisioned, Expanded — Now,

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Bangladesh Accord Reenvisioned, Expanded — Now,

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad