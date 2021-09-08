Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Christian Dior Brooklyn Museum Exhibition Touts New York Influence

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: More Than 40 Designers Creating Looks in Homage to Alber Elbaz

Fashion

Nensi Dojaka Wins the 2021 LVMH Prize for Young Designers

Inaugural BFC Changemakers Prize Winners Revealed

The winner are Glass Onion founder John Hickling, hairstylist Cyndia Harvey, and London Embroidery Studio owner Andrew Kenny.

Glass Onion founder John Hickling, hairstylist
Glass Onion founder John Hickling, hairstylist Cyndia Harvey, and London Embroidery Studio owner Andrew Kenny.

LONDON – The three winners of the inaugural BFC Changemakers Prize in partnership with Swarovski have been revealed.

Each represents one pillar of the British Fashion Council’s Institute of Positive Fashion: people; environment; community and craftsmanship.

John Hickling, founder of vintage and remade clothing provider Glass Onion in South Yorkshire, was recognized for his contribution in the environment pillar. His organization sorts and grades 15 tons of used clothing each week, and produces 12,000 remade pieces per month.

Hairstylist Cyndia Harvey was chosen for her “unique vision for inclusive beauty” in the people pillar. She is a champion of Black women and Black hair, and the creator of the thought-provoking 2017 film “This Hair of Mine.”

Andrew Kenny, owner of the London Embroidery Studio in East London, stood out from the community and craftsmanship pillar for how he “uses traditional skills to generate new exciting techniques with cutting-edge embroidery machines.”

Related Galleries

Each of them will also receive a 7,500-pound cash prize and a mentorship package.

They were chosen from nine finalists by a panel of judges led by BFC chief executive officer Caroline Rush and Swarovski creative director Giovanna Engelbert, in addition to Edward Enninful, Farah Storr, Jo Ellison, Ibrahim Kamara, Munroe Bergdorf, Lily Cole, and Tan France.

Recycled textile shipped to Glass Onion , and John Hickling in the factory.
Recycled textile shipped to Glass Onion, and John Hickling in the factory. Courtesy

Hickling described the award as “a landmark for Glass Onion.”

“It’s taken 15 years of hard work and dedication from our team, suppliers, and customers to get to this point. It represents a new chapter for our business and team. We are inspired by a creative industry that embraces change and is excited to play our part by building Glass Onion and delivering our vision,” he said.

Harvey said she felt “humbled and very special” that her vision of inclusive beauty has been acknowledged.

“For me, the core of my creative process has always encompassed a vision of inclusive beauty. My aim has always been to ensure that there’s not just one singular story being told, knowing that real change comes from the collective consciousness,” she added.

Kenney said this award was meaningful because “we craftspeople working behind the scenes in fashion rarely receive” any kind of institutional recognition.

“This makes it all the more special. High-end fashion embroidery, even machine embroidery is incredibly laborious and so building an embroidery company where everything is made in-house has been a difficult thing to do. I was determined to do it because I’m incredibly passionate about the making and promotion of my craft and to be rewarded for it by the BFC and Swarovski – a brand whose products we use so regularly to create our work – feels like an incredible achievement and I’m extremely grateful,” he said.

Textile made by London Embroidery Studio
Textile made by London Embroidery Studio Courtesy

Related:

British Fashion Council Teams With Swarovski on Changemakers Prize

BFC Changemakers Prize Finalists Revealed

Inaugural BFC Changemakers Prize Winners Revealed

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Inaugural BFC Changemakers Prize Winners Revealed

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Inaugural BFC Changemakers Prize Winners Revealed

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Inaugural BFC Changemakers Prize Winners Revealed

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Inaugural BFC Changemakers Prize Winners Revealed

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Inaugural BFC Changemakers Prize Winners Revealed

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Inaugural BFC Changemakers Prize Winners Revealed

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Inaugural BFC Changemakers Prize Winners Revealed

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Inaugural BFC Changemakers Prize Winners Revealed

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Inaugural BFC Changemakers Prize Winners Revealed

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Inaugural BFC Changemakers Prize Winners Revealed

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Inaugural BFC Changemakers Prize Winners Revealed

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Inaugural BFC Changemakers Prize Winners Revealed

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Inaugural BFC Changemakers Prize Winners Revealed

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Inaugural BFC Changemakers Prize Winners Revealed

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Inaugural BFC Changemakers Prize Winners Revealed

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Inaugural BFC Changemakers Prize Winners Revealed

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Inaugural BFC Changemakers Prize Winners Revealed

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Inaugural BFC Changemakers Prize Winners Revealed

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Inaugural BFC Changemakers Prize Winners Revealed

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Inaugural BFC Changemakers Prize Winners Revealed

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Inaugural BFC Changemakers Prize Winners Revealed

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Inaugural BFC Changemakers Prize Winners Revealed

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Inaugural BFC Changemakers Prize Winners Revealed

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Inaugural BFC Changemakers Prize Winners Revealed

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Inaugural BFC Changemakers Prize Winners Revealed

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Inaugural BFC Changemakers Prize Winners Revealed

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Inaugural BFC Changemakers Prize Winners Revealed

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Inaugural BFC Changemakers Prize Winners Revealed

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Inaugural BFC Changemakers Prize Winners Revealed

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Inaugural BFC Changemakers Prize Winners Revealed

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Inaugural BFC Changemakers Prize Winners Revealed

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Inaugural BFC Changemakers Prize Winners Revealed

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Inaugural BFC Changemakers Prize Winners Revealed

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Inaugural BFC Changemakers Prize Winners Revealed

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Inaugural BFC Changemakers Prize Winners Revealed

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Inaugural BFC Changemakers Prize Winners Revealed

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad