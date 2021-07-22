LONDON — The British Fashion Council on Thursday will reveal the finalists for the BFC Changemakers Prize in partnership with Swarovski.

The final three winners will be revealed in early September.

The award was created to spotlight the unsung heroes who are making outstanding contributions and striving for positive change in the fashion industry.

The finalists were first nominated by industry colleagues, peers, businesses and employers under the three pillars of the BFC’s Institute of Positive Fashion: environment, people or craftsmanship and community.

They were then selected by a panel of judges from the fashion and creative industries led by BFC chief executive officer Caroline Rush and Swarovski creative director Giovanna Engelbert, in addition to Edward Enninful, Farah Storr, Jo Ellison, Ibrahim Kamara, Munroe Bergdorf, Lily Cole, and Tan France.

Rush said “the caliber of the nominations outlining the work being done by individuals to reset the status quo was phenomenal,” and “narrowing the list down to these brilliant nine finalists was a serious challenge.”

“From eco-makers, hair-makers, stitch-makers, dress-makers, community-makers, and so much more, our industry is taking monumental strides across the pillars of people, environment and community and craftsmanship and we have so many exceptional individuals to thank for implementing these changes from the ground up,” she added.

Shortlisted nominees under the environment category include John Hickling, founder of vintage clothing shop Glass Onion in South Yorkshire; Natalie Glaze and Zanna Van Dijk, founders of sustainable essentials and swimwear label Stay Wild Swim, and Patrick McDowell, emerging fashion designer and sustainability design director at Pinko.

Hairstylist Cyndia Harvey, inclusive modeling agency Zebedee Talent founders Laura Johnson and Zoe Proctor, and designer Rahemur Rahman are nominated under the people pillar.

Craftsmanship and community finalists are Cozette McCreery, fashion designer, brand ambassador at Iceberg, and Emergency Designer Network member; Andrew Kenny, owner of the London Embroidery Studio, and Daisy Knatchbull, founder of The Deck London, the first solely female tailor in Savile Row history.

The final winners will be championed as future industry trailblazers, and each will represent a pillar of the Institute of Positive Fashion. Each of them will also receive a 7,500-pound cash prize and a mentorship package that offers support to continue their work within the industry.