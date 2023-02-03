×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: February 3, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Paco Rabanne Dies at 88

Accessories

Nicholas Kirkwood Shutters Brand

Business

Kering Appoints Lauder Veteran as Head of Beauty

Black Carpet Awards Unveil Nominees for Seminal Edition

The event is taking place on Feb. 24 during Milan Fashion Week.

The Afro Fashion Association campaign to introduce the inaugural Black Carpet Awards.
The Afro Fashion Association campaign to introduce the inaugural Black Carpet Awards. Courtesy of Afro Fashion Association

MILAN — The inaugural Black Carpet Awards are set for Feb. 24 during Milan Fashion Week, which runs from Feb. 22 to 28.

The initiative, promoted by Italy’s Afro Fashion Association, is geared at celebrating 10 leaders of change belonging to underrepresented communities and active in creative and entrepreneurial industries, including fashion, design, food, music, sport and cinema, among others.

The association unveiled the list of nominees for the 10 awards across five categories: culture, legacy, creativity, community and entrepreneurship.

Five winners will be selected by a jury led by the Afro Fashion Association’s Michelle Francine Ngonmo, while the remaining five will be selected via online voting. For one week beginning Sunday people will be solicited to cast their ballots on a dedicated website.

Related Galleries

The soirèe to be held at the Meet – Digital Culture Center in Milan will spotlight the work done by the association since 2015, when it started championing diversity, equity and inclusion and spotlighting talents of different backgrounds with an original focus on the African continent.

It boasts a database of 3,000 professionals and talents that were shortlisted into the 25 finalists.

The focus for the seminal edition is on Italy-based personalities, businesses and associations that have contributed to establish new cultural and entrepreneurial paradigms in the country, but Ngonmo’s ambition is to broaden the event’s reach internationally.

For the culture category, the nominees include Senegalese-born Italian social media personality Khaby Lame; Cameroonian journalist Sarah Kamsu; Istituto Marangoni’s Programme Leader in Business Fashion Sennait Ghebreab; Italian-Ghanaian filmmaker, activist, educator, curator and producer Fred Kudjo Kuwornu, and Takoua Ben Mohamed, an Italian-Tunisian graphic journalist.

Ghana-born photographer Jon Bronxl; transgender and queer activist Capovani Majid; Andi Nganso, an emergency medical doctor and an expert in global health; writer, photographer and director Marilena Umuhoza Delli, as well as writer and podcaster Nadeesha Uyangoda are candidates for the community category.

Nominees for the leaders of change award in creativity include performance artist Chiara Bersani; David Blank, an advocate for the Italian BIPOC [Black, Indigenous and people of color] queer community; Black Italian screenwriter, director, actor and producer Daphne Di Cinto; presenter and producer and human rights activist Ira Nohemi Fronten, and Afro-Italian rapper Tommy Kuti.

Entrepreneurship leaders are Angela Haisha Adamou, founder and general manager of NaturAngi, a brand claiming the dignity of natural curly and Afro hair; Hilarry Sedu, the first Black councilor of the Naples Bar Association; Junior Serge, founder of Milan-based portable chargers sharing start-up Mobbi; Tia Taylor, cofounder of Colory*, a website and platform spotlighting underrepresented Italians, and Viola Zheng Gioielli’s founder Viola Zheng, a Mongolian living in Italy.

Candidates for the legacy category have yet to be announced.

In addition to Ngonmo and fellow advocates Edward Buchanan and Stella Jean, the jury includes Trussardi’s chief executive officer Sebastian Suhl; British Vogue editor Edward Enninful; designer Tokyo James; Camera della Moda president Carlo Capasa; Fashion Film Festival Milano founder and director Constanza Cavalli Etro; social media personality Tamu McPherson; art and fashion curator and digital art expert Gloria Maria Cappelletti; head of editorial content at Vogue Italia Francesca Ragazzi, and Nss’ founder and CEO Walter D’Aprile, among others.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Khaby Lame Among Nominees of Inaugural Black Carpet Awards in Milan

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Khaby Lame Among Nominees of Inaugural Black Carpet Awards in Milan

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Khaby Lame Among Nominees of Inaugural Black Carpet Awards in Milan

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Khaby Lame Among Nominees of Inaugural Black Carpet Awards in Milan

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Khaby Lame Among Nominees of Inaugural Black Carpet Awards in Milan

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Khaby Lame Among Nominees of Inaugural Black Carpet Awards in Milan

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Khaby Lame Among Nominees of Inaugural Black Carpet Awards in Milan

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Khaby Lame Among Nominees of Inaugural Black Carpet Awards in Milan

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Khaby Lame Among Nominees of Inaugural Black Carpet Awards in Milan

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Khaby Lame Among Nominees of Inaugural Black Carpet Awards in Milan

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Khaby Lame Among Nominees of Inaugural Black Carpet Awards in Milan

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Khaby Lame Among Nominees of Inaugural Black Carpet Awards in Milan

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Khaby Lame Among Nominees of Inaugural Black Carpet Awards in Milan

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Khaby Lame Among Nominees of Inaugural Black Carpet Awards in Milan

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Khaby Lame Among Nominees of Inaugural Black Carpet Awards in Milan

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Khaby Lame Among Nominees of Inaugural Black Carpet Awards in Milan

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Khaby Lame Among Nominees of Inaugural Black Carpet Awards in Milan

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Khaby Lame Among Nominees of Inaugural Black Carpet Awards in Milan

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Khaby Lame Among Nominees of Inaugural Black Carpet Awards in Milan

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Khaby Lame Among Nominees of Inaugural Black Carpet Awards in Milan

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Khaby Lame Among Nominees of Inaugural Black Carpet Awards in Milan

Hot Summer Bags

Khaby Lame Among Nominees of Inaugural Black Carpet Awards in Milan

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Khaby Lame Among Nominees of Inaugural Black Carpet Awards in Milan

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Khaby Lame Among Nominees of Inaugural Black Carpet Awards in Milan

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Khaby Lame Among Nominees of Inaugural Black Carpet Awards in Milan

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Khaby Lame Among Nominees of Inaugural Black Carpet Awards in Milan

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Khaby Lame Among Nominees of Inaugural Black Carpet Awards in Milan

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Khaby Lame Among Nominees of Inaugural Black Carpet Awards in Milan

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Khaby Lame Among Nominees of Inaugural Black Carpet Awards in Milan

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Khaby Lame Among Nominees of Inaugural Black Carpet Awards in Milan

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Khaby Lame Among Nominees of Inaugural Black Carpet Awards in Milan

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Khaby Lame Among Nominees of Inaugural Black Carpet Awards in Milan

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Khaby Lame Among Nominees of Inaugural Black Carpet Awards in Milan

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Khaby Lame Among Nominees of Inaugural Black Carpet Awards in Milan

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Khaby Lame Among Nominees of Inaugural Black Carpet Awards in Milan

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Khaby Lame Among Nominees of Inaugural Black Carpet Awards in Milan

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Khaby Lame Among Nominees of Inaugural Black Carpet Awards in Milan

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Khaby Lame Among Nominees of Inaugural Black Carpet Awards in Milan

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Khaby Lame Among Nominees of Inaugural Black Carpet Awards in Milan

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Khaby Lame Among Nominees of Inaugural Black Carpet Awards in Milan

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Khaby Lame Among Nominees of Inaugural Black Carpet Awards in Milan

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Khaby Lame Among Nominees of Inaugural Black Carpet Awards in Milan

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad