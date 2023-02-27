×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: January 27, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

All The Looks from the SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Fashion

Giorgio Armani RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Gigi Hadid, Pat Cleveland Are ANDAM Guest Jurors

For DE&I Best Practices, Capri and More Back Parity.org Diversity Model

Parity.org's new model launched Monday and helps organizations remove barriers to not only attract but retain top talent.

Backstage at Missoni Spring 2017
Past inspirations backstage at Missoni. Delphine Achard/WWD

Parity.org, a nonprofit supported by Capri Holdings and Cisco Systems, is back with a new equity model, this time on fashion’s diversity and inclusion efforts.

The nonprofit is behind ParityPledge initiatives, which counts corporations such as Ralph Lauren, PVH Corp., Lacoste, Tiffany & Co. and Movado Group Inc. as pledge signatories.

Launched Monday, Parity.org’s latest offering, “ParityModel for People of Color,” is an in-depth perspective aimed at helping organizations achieve racial parity. The proprietary framework is based on three key pillars — “Representation, Equality and Inclusion” — and aims to provide leaders with insights on policies, best practices and approaches that effectively “remove barriers and ensure people of color have equal opportunities to advance and succeed.”

Related Galleries

“Creating a business that is equitable from the top to bottom is — or at least, should be — top-of-mind for every business leader,” said Cathrin Stickney, chief executive officer and founder of Parity.org, in a statement. “Yet people of color currently occupy just 17 percent of C-suite positions, despite the fact that they represent 31 percent of the entry-level workforce. Changing this reality won’t happen by accident, and will require intentional actions, which is where the ParityModel comes in.”

The roadmap aims to give companies an evidence-based understanding of what they can do to remove barriers to not only attract but retain top talent.

The model builds upon previous learnings regarding gender equity. Parity.org’s gender equity model launched in October 2020 in an effort to increase women in leadership roles while equalizing pay.

Stickney said Cisco and Capri (which owns Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors) are “strong advocates” for the advancement of employees of color in their own businesses, having taken a key role in the model’s development.

“What we really admire about the ParityModel is how prescriptive it is,” commented Semoneel Bamboat, global head of diversity and inclusion and talent acquisition at Capri Holdings. “It’s not just suggesting principles that can guide an organization, but sharing specific, actionable tips that every team within an organization can implement. For example, Capri is really focused on investing in students to fuel our talent pipeline for the future — which Parity.org has included steps on how to do. It advances Capri’s goals to ensure the future of fashion is diverse, and this guide helps accomplish that.”

A majority, or 97 percent, of the individuals using the prior model ParityModel for Women agreed that the best practices influenced their organization’s DE&I strategies. Further, some 67 percent said it helped them improve recruitment practices, and 47 percent said it helped their organizations more effectively address and measure pay parity.

The models are designed to be used in tandem and can be found on Parity.org.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

For DE&I Best Practices, Capri and More Back Parity.org Diversity Model

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

For DE&I Best Practices, Capri and More Back Parity.org Diversity Model

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

For DE&I Best Practices, Capri and More Back Parity.org Diversity Model

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

For DE&I Best Practices, Capri and More Back Parity.org Diversity Model

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

For DE&I Best Practices, Capri and More Back Parity.org Diversity Model

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

For DE&I Best Practices, Capri and More Back Parity.org Diversity Model

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

For DE&I Best Practices, Capri and More Back Parity.org Diversity Model

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

For DE&I Best Practices, Capri and More Back Parity.org Diversity Model

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

For DE&I Best Practices, Capri and More Back Parity.org Diversity Model

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

For DE&I Best Practices, Capri and More Back Parity.org Diversity Model

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

For DE&I Best Practices, Capri and More Back Parity.org Diversity Model

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

For DE&I Best Practices, Capri and More Back Parity.org Diversity Model

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

For DE&I Best Practices, Capri and More Back Parity.org Diversity Model

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

For DE&I Best Practices, Capri and More Back Parity.org Diversity Model

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

For DE&I Best Practices, Capri and More Back Parity.org Diversity Model

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

For DE&I Best Practices, Capri and More Back Parity.org Diversity Model

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

For DE&I Best Practices, Capri and More Back Parity.org Diversity Model

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

For DE&I Best Practices, Capri and More Back Parity.org Diversity Model

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

For DE&I Best Practices, Capri and More Back Parity.org Diversity Model

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

For DE&I Best Practices, Capri and More Back Parity.org Diversity Model

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

For DE&I Best Practices, Capri and More Back Parity.org Diversity Model

Hot Summer Bags

For DE&I Best Practices, Capri and More Back Parity.org Diversity Model

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

For DE&I Best Practices, Capri and More Back Parity.org Diversity Model

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

For DE&I Best Practices, Capri and More Back Parity.org Diversity Model

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

For DE&I Best Practices, Capri and More Back Parity.org Diversity Model

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

For DE&I Best Practices, Capri and More Back Parity.org Diversity Model

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

For DE&I Best Practices, Capri and More Back Parity.org Diversity Model

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

For DE&I Best Practices, Capri and More Back Parity.org Diversity Model

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

For DE&I Best Practices, Capri and More Back Parity.org Diversity Model

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

For DE&I Best Practices, Capri and More Back Parity.org Diversity Model

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

For DE&I Best Practices, Capri and More Back Parity.org Diversity Model

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

For DE&I Best Practices, Capri and More Back Parity.org Diversity Model

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

For DE&I Best Practices, Capri and More Back Parity.org Diversity Model

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

For DE&I Best Practices, Capri and More Back Parity.org Diversity Model

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

For DE&I Best Practices, Capri and More Back Parity.org Diversity Model

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

For DE&I Best Practices, Capri and More Back Parity.org Diversity Model

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

For DE&I Best Practices, Capri and More Back Parity.org Diversity Model

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

For DE&I Best Practices, Capri and More Back Parity.org Diversity Model

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

For DE&I Best Practices, Capri and More Back Parity.org Diversity Model

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

For DE&I Best Practices, Capri and More Back Parity.org Diversity Model

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

For DE&I Best Practices, Capri and More Back Parity.org Diversity Model

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

For DE&I Best Practices, Capri and More Back Parity.org Diversity Model

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad