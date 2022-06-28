Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: June 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Industry Reacts to Leonardo Del Vecchio’s Death

Business

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Fashion Industry Reacts

Fashion

Michelle Obama, Viola Davis, Amy Schumer and More React to Overturning of Roe v. Wade

Carving a Space for Mental Health Challenges in the Metaverse

Simon Whitehouse, the founder of EBIT, said his utopian vision is that Web 3.0 will be a force for good and a platform for social justice.

The "Yellow Trip Road" experience by
The "Yellow Trip Road" experience by EBIT. The related NFT sweatshirts were a sell-out, raising thousands of dollars. Courtesy image

LONDON — Is there room for compassion in the metaverse?

Simon Whitehouse thinks so. The fashion executive and founder of a creative collective called EBIT believes the metaverse can function like an oasis for people with mental health issues, a safe, non-commercial space to connect, learn and create.

“My utopian vision is that Web3.0 will be a force for good, a platform for social justice and a way for people with mental health issues, people who are maybe too ill to meet physically, can have a life,” Whitehouse said.

He believes that 3.0 can offer a different narrative, one that isn’t solely about the pursuit of profit but a way to make people’s lives better by focusing on positive communication, and tackling cyberbullying, online grooming and harassment.

Related Galleries

Whitehouse has already put his idea to the test with two NFT projects in the past six months.

Last December, he unveiled a digital and NFT project called “Yellow Trip Road,” a gaming-style journey that was meant to help users tune into the mental health challenges that many people will face as they move through life.

Designed as an immersive, extended reality experience, it asked viewers to follow a yellow brick road through bright and lovely landscapes, and bleak and deserted ones, too.

Carving a Space for Mental Health
One of the NFT “Bumper Jumpers” that sold during the Yellow Trip Road experience by EBIT. Courtesy Image

After winding through the surreal landscapes, the road led into outer space where everything appeared to be detached, senseless and out of reach. The journey eventually improved, ending with a blue ocean and sky.

Whitehouse said the virtual trip was meant to engender empathy and to offer “a metaphor for those suffering from mental health issues.”

There was a retail element, too, with the first crop “Yellow Trip Road” NFTs a success: all 300 limited-edition “Bumper Jumpers,” or NFT sweatshirts, sold out in 24 minutes. They cost 150 euros each and raised $50,000, with 10 percent of sales going to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

EBIT stands for Enjoy Being in Transition, and Whitehouse said the plan is to tap the creativity of designers, musicians and artists and provoke conversations around mental health. He describes EBIT as “an artistic prism” that will help people view mental health issues from a fresh perspective.

In accounting lingo, EBIT also stands for earnings before interest and taxes, but Whitehouse wanted to subvert that definition and build a business that does not rely on “extreme capitalism.” He said he wants EBIT to put purpose before profit.

Carving a Space for Mental Health
An NFT hybrid boot by EBIT. The footwear will soon be available on DressX. Courtesy Image

Last month, EBIT released its second NFT project: the Spectrum of Footwear E010 range, which consists of 10 NFT hybrid styles.

Sling-back sneaker mules morph into flat grain leather low tops, and then classic basketball high tops before hybridizing into postmodern Chelsea boots, clogs and wedge-heels.

The idea is meant to reference how footwear, and mental illness, can exist across a broad spectrum and involve many different elements and nuances.

The range of footwear was designed by hand and developed, marketed and sold completely in 3D. The NFTs launched via The Dematerialised on the Lukso blockchain. The styles will launch on DressX in July, allowing people to wear life-sized digital versions on social media or during video calls.

Some 10 percent of sales will go to the National Autistic Society charity.

EBIT is Whitehouse’s personal business, and a passion project. In 2021, he was named chief executive officer of Eco-Age, the consultancy, marketing and communications firm that looks to promote sustainability and the circular economy.

Carving a Space for Mental Health
An NFT hybrid shoe by EBIT. The shoes will soon be available to purchase on DressX. Courtesy Image

Whitehouse was previously CEO of the creative agency Art Partner. Prior to that, he held the same role at JW Anderson from 2014 to the end of 2017.

He has also worked with labels including Matthew Williamson, Diesel Black Gold and DKNY. Whitehouse was global sales and brand director of Diesel Black Gold for three years, and global commercial director of Matthew Williamson for two years.

EBIT has also worked on culture and music projects, all of which focused on addressing mental health issues. Collaborators so far have included M/M (Paris), Glen Luchford, Michel Gaubert, Soo Joo Park, DJ John Digweed and Wilson Oryema.

Whitehouse said that in the next six months, EBIT’s focus will once again turn to music, with exclusive sound compositions meant to stimulate the release of dopamine, the feel-good hormone, in listeners.

The ultimate aim of all the projects is to telegraph a message to the public and to the brands across the creative and communications industries. “You have a platform, use it to do something good,” Whitehouse said.

Carving a Space for Mental Health

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Carving a Space for Mental Health

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Carving a Space for Mental Health

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Carving a Space for Mental Health

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Carving a Space for Mental Health

Hot Summer Bags

Carving a Space for Mental Health

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Carving a Space for Mental Health

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Carving a Space for Mental Health

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Carving a Space for Mental Health

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Carving a Space for Mental Health

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Carving a Space for Mental Health

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Carving a Space for Mental Health

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Carving a Space for Mental Health

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Carving a Space for Mental Health

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Carving a Space for Mental Health

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Carving a Space for Mental Health

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Carving a Space for Mental Health

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Carving a Space for Mental Health

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Carving a Space for Mental Health

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Carving a Space for Mental Health

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Carving a Space for Mental Health

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Carving a Space for Mental Health

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Carving a Space for Mental Health

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Carving a Space for Mental Health

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Carving a Space for Mental Health

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Carving a Space for Mental Health

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Carving a Space for Mental Health

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Carving a Space for Mental Health

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Carving a Space for Mental Health

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Carving a Space for Mental Health

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Carving a Space for Mental Health

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Carving a Space for Mental Health

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Carving a Space for Mental Health

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Carving a Space for Mental Health

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Carving a Space for Mental Health

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Carving a Space for Mental Health

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Carving a Space for Mental Health

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Carving a Space for Mental Health

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Carving a Space for Mental Health

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Carving a Space for Mental Health

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Carving a Space for Mental Health

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Carving a Space for Mental Health

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Carving a Space for Mental Health

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Carving a Space for Mental Health

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad