Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: 6.1.2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

California Calling: Jenni Kayne on Path to IPO With New Home, Beauty, Hospitality Projects

Men's

What’s Selling in Men’s? Zegna, Rick Owens, Johnnie-O and More

Accessories

Tiffany’s New Paris Pop-up Has Something Old ⁠— and Something Blue

Can Influencers Flip Climate Change’s Unglamorous View?

Today's Gen Z environmentalists are raising climate awareness but face existing barriers.

Jhanneu Roberts, sustainability
Jhánneu Roberts, a sustainability influencer, advises her followers to stop buying things they don't need. courtesy

Climate change doesn’t always make headlines the way other news does.

As with public health issues like COVID-19 and abortion, Americans are often more concerned with the celebrity — be it the Heard-Depp trial, Elon Musk or President Joe Biden — topics that all tracked higher on May consumer survey data from NewsWhip and Axios.

The Environmental Media Association’s Impact Summit, which will be held June 2 and 3 in West Hollywood is one spangled with stars (be it chef Wolfgang Puck or HGTV’s Carter Oosterhouse), entrepreneurs, environmentalists, academics and more in hopes that climate will prevail in the mainstream media coverage. Industry namesakes like Eco-Age founder Livia Firth; sustainability activist and model Amber Valletta; Eddie Bauer’s creative director Christopher Bevans, and Walmart Inc.’s senior vice president of sustainability, Jane Ewing, are among the speakers.

Related Galleries

Gen Z environmentalists — who have cultivated authentic-often-radical approaches to climate activism on social media — are also finding ways to broaden their mission and participate in industry-billed events despite the notorious burnout for the influencer economy.

Isaias Hernandez, environmentalist and creator of Queer Brown Vegan, who will be participating in the event’s “Generation Change: Ethical Climate Storytelling in New Mediums” panel, spoke of the ways he’s tasked with raising climate awareness.

“There are ways in which sustainable influencers have been able to opt outside of these types of influencer models by working alongside the brand to create curated events, attend conferences on behalf of the brand, or set up a Q&A interview with their business leaders to educate them on the sustainability field,” Hernandez said.

He contends consumerism has the potential to steal a lot of the focus (as with corporate sponsors).

“The current model is still heavily influenced on the consumerism part and that needs to [be] essentially changed to build real, actual sustainable partnerships that are actually focused on respecting the content creators’ brand imagery,” Hernandez said. “I feel that it is a constant struggle to find ways out of sponcon [sponsored content] but the reality is that there are no existing systems outside of it that are rapidly available for influencers. We can only hope for the best as we continue to have these active conversations.”

Maya Penn, environmental activist, animator and founder of eco-fashion brand Maya’s Ideas, began her environmental activism work at just eight years old in 2008 and has seen much transform in the wake of the digitization of activism.

Penn and Hernandez are among a wave of creators including Wawa Gatheru, founder of Black Girl Environmentalist; Kristy Drutman, founder of Green Jobs Board, and climate activists Summer Dean and Leah Thomas, who founded Intersectional Environmentalist taking the stage.

“When I launched my own sustainable fashion brand, I watched the rise of activists being sought out for sponsored content,” Penn said. “The well-being and financial security of grassroots activists and educators is absolutely not top-of-mind for those in positions of power, often unless it’s directly to their benefit. This especially rings true for the Black, brown and indigenous voices and creators in the space who historically have struggled with getting access to grant and funding opportunities to fully support their important work, or even equal compensation from brands they collaborate with.”

As with Hernandez, Penn emphasized a need for a broader pool of opportunities to help content creators and activists further activate public awareness.

“Even while pushing the world’s most crucial movements forward, activists are still human,” she said.

Can Influencers Flip Climate Change's Unglamorous

Hot Summer Bags

Can Influencers Flip Climate Change's Unglamorous

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Can Influencers Flip Climate Change's Unglamorous

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Can Influencers Flip Climate Change's Unglamorous

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Can Influencers Flip Climate Change's Unglamorous

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Can Influencers Flip Climate Change's Unglamorous

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Can Influencers Flip Climate Change's Unglamorous

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Can Influencers Flip Climate Change's Unglamorous

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Can Influencers Flip Climate Change's Unglamorous

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Can Influencers Flip Climate Change's Unglamorous

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Can Influencers Flip Climate Change's Unglamorous

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Can Influencers Flip Climate Change's Unglamorous

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Can Influencers Flip Climate Change's Unglamorous

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Can Influencers Flip Climate Change's Unglamorous

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Can Influencers Flip Climate Change's Unglamorous

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Can Influencers Flip Climate Change's Unglamorous

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Can Influencers Flip Climate Change's Unglamorous

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Can Influencers Flip Climate Change's Unglamorous

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Can Influencers Flip Climate Change's Unglamorous

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Can Influencers Flip Climate Change's Unglamorous

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Can Influencers Flip Climate Change's Unglamorous

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Can Influencers Flip Climate Change's Unglamorous

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Can Influencers Flip Climate Change's Unglamorous

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Can Influencers Flip Climate Change's Unglamorous

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Can Influencers Flip Climate Change's Unglamorous

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Can Influencers Flip Climate Change's Unglamorous

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Can Influencers Flip Climate Change's Unglamorous

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Can Influencers Flip Climate Change's Unglamorous

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Can Influencers Flip Climate Change's Unglamorous

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Can Influencers Flip Climate Change's Unglamorous

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Can Influencers Flip Climate Change's Unglamorous

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Can Influencers Flip Climate Change's Unglamorous

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Can Influencers Flip Climate Change's Unglamorous

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Can Influencers Flip Climate Change's Unglamorous

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Can Influencers Flip Climate Change's Unglamorous

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Can Influencers Flip Climate Change's Unglamorous

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Can Influencers Flip Climate Change's Unglamorous

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Can Influencers Flip Climate Change's Unglamorous

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Can Influencers Flip Climate Change's Unglamorous

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Can Influencers Flip Climate Change's Unglamorous

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Can Influencers Flip Climate Change's Unglamorous

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad