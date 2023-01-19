×
Earth Day, Conscious Fashion Lifestyle Network Partner in Digital Day

Earth Day and United Nations join in on the textile innovation fun.

A conversation from EarthDay.org and U.N. Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network.
A conversation from EarthDay.org and U.N. Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network coming Jan. 25. Courtesy EarthDay.org

The fashion divisions under Earth Day and the United Nations are partnering in a new digital day of learning.

Established in 1970, Earth Day has become synonymous with environmental advocacy, evolving into the world’s largest recruiter to the eco-movement with more than 1 billion people participating worldwide in some capacity each year. Today, EarthDay.org works with more than 150,000 partners (among them Oceana, the Surfrider Foundation, Jane Goodall Institute and more) in nearly 192 countries.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network has been making a splash among the U.N. headquarters even hosting an inaugural event last June which saw Tracy Reese and Mara Hoffman as speakers. The purpose of the organization is to foster equity and promote achievement of the U.N. sustainable development goals, or SDGs.

“Fashion for the Earth” is EarthDay.org’s fashion-centered campaign headed by coordinator Shelley Rogers that will partner with the U.N. Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network to host “The Fashion Industry’s Age of Invention” which will unwrap the newest innovations in textiles.

In the first presentation, “Fabulous Fabrics for the Future,” U.N. Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network founder Kerry Bannigan will sit down with three global industry leaders including Alissa Baier-Lentz, cofounder and chief operating officer of Kintra Fibers; Tricia Carey, chief commercial officer at Swedish start-up Renewcell and formerly of Lenzing, and Tessa Callaghan, cofounder at algae-based biotech firm Keel Labs to discuss the newest innovations in textile fibers.

It will be held Wednesday at noon, the event is streamable via Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or on EarthDay.org.

