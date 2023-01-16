European Fashion Alliance Lays Out a Plan for the Future of Fashion

LONDON — The European Fashion Alliance gathered 59 representatives from 23 European countries on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, to discuss ways in which they can measure and activate a plan for a more sustainable and inclusive European fashion industry.

The alliance consists of fashion councils, fashion weeks and research and education institutions, which represent more than 10,000 companies in the European fashion sector.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen’s Green Deal was the focus of discussion, which was legislated in 2019 to reduce net emissions of greenhouse gases to zero by 2050.

The alliance has suggested four main objectives for the fashion industry to adhere to from the period 2023 to 2027, which includes a definition of an ethical, social and sustainable code of conduct; a new Green Deal that’s based on shared data and a shared measurement data system; enforcing sustainable and technological training, as well as social and cultural responsibility practices, and empowerment of Generation Z for the digital, circular and social transition of the fashion industry.

CEO of the British Fashion Council Caroline Rush and David Pemsel attend The Fashion Awards 2022. Dave Benett/Getty Images

“With common values and language and common understanding of measurement tools, it is important for our designers that when they go into France, Italy, Germany or Denmark or anywhere else, that they have a good and common understanding of the framework that is expected from them in terms of sustainability,” said Caroline Rush, chief executive officer of the British Fashion Council.

“In particular for small businesses that find it really challenging in terms of trading globally. The more we are asking them to look at the different measurements and standards, the more difficult it is for them to be able to trade. This is an opportunity to collaborate and break down those barriers,” she added.

Part of the alliance’s goal is to involve young talents and voices in engaging roles and activities within the fashion industry alongside brands and organizations.