×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 10, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The Top 10 Shows, Plus Top 5 Presentations of the Spring 2023 Collections

Accessories

Bulgari to Double Capacity of Valenza Jewelry Plant

Fashion

Seven Sustainable Standouts From Paris Fashion Week

Brand Audits ‘Just Camouflage,’ Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment and the Like, Report Says

Union-busting tends to breed a domino effect for ESG breaches.

FILE — Union organizer Derrick Palmer speaks at a rally outside an Amazon warehouse, in Staten Island borough of New York, April 24, 2022. Amazon has suspended at least 50 warehouse workers who refused to work their shifts following a trash compactor fire at the facility, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, according to Palmer, the vice president of the Amazon Labor Union. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Though Amazon Labor Union organizers Derrick Palmer and Chris Smalls saw victory in Staten Island, New York, the group was met with union-busting tactics. AP

Union-busting is more than just a bad look for a brand — it’s a breach of workers’ rights.

A new report from the Business & Human Rights Resource Center titled “Unpicked: Fashion & Freedom of Association” found union-busting is on the rise.

“Because of the pandemic, threats to freedom of association were exacerbated….And really importantly, there’s never been a time that’s been more critical for businesses to engage their workers in health and safety in the pandemic,” Natalie Swan, labor rights project manager at the Business & Human Rights Resource Center, told WWD in an interview.

Related Galleries

Under the International Labour Organization’s core protections, collective bargaining and the right to form or join a union is protected under law. The Resource Center surveyed 124 union activists in Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Indonesia and Sri Lanka on a number of prevailing issues in the workplace. The survey collection timeline was from June 2022 to July 2022. Some 61 percent of respondents said collective bargaining agreements have gotten worse, as did myriad other ESG-billed issues.

There was a cited 48 percent rise in workplace discrimination and harassment for trade union members. Other reports indicate union members also experienced surveillance, denial of factory access, violence, blacklisting, dismissal, false charges and strike repression.

In countries like Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the phenomenon is being exacerbated by the ongoing economic crisis.

“Straight after COVID-19 we are now in an economic crisis; we don’t even have electricity during blackouts and inflation for food is over 50 percent,” Anton Marcus, joint secretary of the Free Trade Zones and General Services Employees Union in Sri Lanka, noted in the report. “The workers are struggling to survive, they don’t have time to engage with trade union activities. When we call training programs and meetings, attendance is very poor. They are too busy in the queue in the petrol station to get fuel. It’s having a very bad impact on trade unions.”

Marcus also went on to call the audit system many brands rely on as “just camouflage.”

“It’s not real,” he said. “They don’t share the reports with the unions, they don’t even talk to the unions. We know how [the factories] select the workers for audits, most are non-union members. This system is never going to support workers. If they really wanted to have a genuine audit, they need to talk to the unions. When there is no union, they should talk to the workers at their boarding houses, not inside the factory. Inside the factory, workers cannot talk the truth.”

Benetton Group, C&A, H&M, Mango, Bestseller, Primark, Under Armour, J. Crew, Asda and others were among the brands mentioned in the report’s case studies or union member testimony.

Bangalore-based union leader Namita (whose name has been changed for safety) produces for brands including Benetton Group, C&A and H&M and said the ever-high production targets have made managers unwieldy.

“[The supervisors] throw bundles of clothes at us, every day at one or two people at least. When it hits us in the face, it really hurts. They pull and push us, hold our hands tightly and drag us from the machine across the factory floor and push us to the side,” she said.

The Resource Center is also investigating gender-based violence and harassment claims in a number of factories, engaging in dialogue with a dozen brands.

Swan said the report provides an “evidence-based [approach] to engaging with brands and workers,” and that it can stoke further change.

“We see that brands undertake initiatives along their supply chains often — let’s say gender or modern slavery. Part of the solution is for brands and governments and other stakeholders to take freedom of association seriously. If you don’t respect it, you see a backslide in these issues,” she said. “It’s a solution for brands to champion freedom of association and have brave, bold conversations on the benefits….Brands aren’t keen to talk about freedom of association as they are about gender issues. The second thing is fair purchasing practices, particularly during times of crisis.”

Nearly every brand mentioned in the report has a public commitment to worker safety, said Swan, but the missing piece is often a “sustainable financial commitment to your suppliers.” The report also highlighted the need for binding agreements on pay and freedom of association, like Clean Clothes Campaign’s “Pay Your Workers — Respect Labour Rights” agreement — which does just that.

The last thing Swan mentioned was the gray area of audits, which are just one of many ESG issues under fire for their efficacy.

To that she said, “We know that audits are good at highlighting certain types of risk — it’s relatively easy to spot ‘Is there fire safety equipment? A lock on the bathroom door?’ It requires more substantive investigation by brands. You need to talk to a broader number of people. You can’t always talk to workers in the workplace because they may not feel safe. It’s really tricky, and not always the best.”

As activists, journalists and more can attest, those closest to the situation at hand may be the best to speak on it.

“It’s incredibly important that workers are believed,” Swan reiterated. “If you want to know health and safety, harassment risks on the floor. It’s the workers who are the experts.”

Brand Audits 'Just Camouflage,' Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Brand Audits 'Just Camouflage,' Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Brand Audits 'Just Camouflage,' Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Brand Audits 'Just Camouflage,' Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Brand Audits 'Just Camouflage,' Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Brand Audits 'Just Camouflage,' Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Brand Audits 'Just Camouflage,' Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Brand Audits 'Just Camouflage,' Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Brand Audits 'Just Camouflage,' Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Brand Audits 'Just Camouflage,' Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Brand Audits 'Just Camouflage,' Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Brand Audits 'Just Camouflage,' Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Brand Audits 'Just Camouflage,' Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Brand Audits 'Just Camouflage,' Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Brand Audits 'Just Camouflage,' Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Brand Audits 'Just Camouflage,' Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Brand Audits 'Just Camouflage,' Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Brand Audits 'Just Camouflage,' Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Brand Audits 'Just Camouflage,' Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Brand Audits 'Just Camouflage,' Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Brand Audits 'Just Camouflage,' Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment

Hot Summer Bags

Brand Audits 'Just Camouflage,' Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Brand Audits 'Just Camouflage,' Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Brand Audits 'Just Camouflage,' Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Brand Audits 'Just Camouflage,' Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brand Audits 'Just Camouflage,' Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Brand Audits 'Just Camouflage,' Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Brand Audits 'Just Camouflage,' Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Brand Audits 'Just Camouflage,' Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Brand Audits 'Just Camouflage,' Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Brand Audits 'Just Camouflage,' Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Brand Audits 'Just Camouflage,' Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Brand Audits 'Just Camouflage,' Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Brand Audits 'Just Camouflage,' Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Brand Audits 'Just Camouflage,' Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Brand Audits 'Just Camouflage,' Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Brand Audits 'Just Camouflage,' Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Brand Audits 'Just Camouflage,' Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Brand Audits 'Just Camouflage,' Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Brand Audits 'Just Camouflage,' Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Brand Audits 'Just Camouflage,' Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Brand Audits 'Just Camouflage,' Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Brand Audits 'Just Camouflage,' Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Brand Audits 'Just Camouflage,' Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Brand Audits 'Just Camouflage,' Pervasive Union-busting, Harassment

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad