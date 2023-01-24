×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: January 24, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Chanel Couture Spring 2023

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Fila USA’s New President Todd Klein Talks Future Plans

Business

Capri Holdings Taps Cedric Wilmotte as CEO of Michael Kors

Brands Underline ‘Renewed Commitment’ to Pakistan Accord

Pakistan sees brand support for a new binding labor agreement.

Garment employees work at Arrival Fashion Ltd. in Gazipur, Bangladesh, Saturday, March 13, 2021. The owner of this business, Shafiqul Islam, was studying business at Dhaka College in 1971 when a bloody and brutal war for independence ravaged Bangladesh. After undergoing guerrilla training in India, he returned to fight against Pakistani soldiers. Fifty years on, his factory employs nearly 3,000 workers who make jeans for export to Europe and North America. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)
Garment workers at Arrival Fashion Ltd. in Gazipur, Bangladesh. The Pakistan Accord hopes to extend protections afforded by the International Accord. AP

Many garment workers are toiling away in the fashion supply chain without their governments giving much thought to safety.

Following the expiration of the Bangladesh Accord, the legally binding International Accord for Health and Safety in the Textile and Garment Industry was formed by joint stakeholders in December 2021. Amid continued campaigning, another binding agreement — The Pakistan Accord on Health and Safety in the Textile and Garment Industry — was formed last December to extend protections to Pakistan.

On Monday, brands such as Bestseller, C&A, H&M, Inditex, Otto Group, and PVH Corp formally revealed their commitment to the Pakistan Accord in a joint statement. All of the aforementioned brands are signatories on the Board of the International Accord.

Related Galleries

The latest moves would extend protections to Pakistan, where brands currently source upwards of $2.6 billion worth of garments. In brief, the International Accord requires companies to disclose all factories producing garments in Bangladesh (or in this case, Pakistan), ensure all listed factories are compliant with inspection and safety training programs as well as support factories amid remediation, while shouldering related costs.

In absence of effective labor law implementation, workers in Pakistan, for one, are currently exposed to a number of risks, be it injury, harassment, wage theft and so on. The agreement looks to ensure basic human-rights due diligence is adhered to in fashion supply chains.

As previously reported, Khalid Mahmood, director of the Labour Education Foundation, said a legally binding accord, such as this one, “can be an effective tool for securing basic rights of workers but it can only be effective with meaningful participation from an organized labor force.”

Last summer Pakistan experienced devastating flooding from the monsoon season that inundated one-third of the country, impacting 33 million people directly. It’s with this context that brands ultimately underscored their support.

Per the joint statement, the Accord Steering Committee Member Brands underscored that, “The International Accord aims to protect the health and safety of millions of workers while helping the industry achieve sustainable growth in exports. With the signing of the Pakistan Accord and our brands’ commitment to this new safety program, we are renewing our commitment to a long-term sourcing relationship with Pakistan.

“The Pakistan Accord provides an opportunity both to increase the visibility of the efforts already made by many manufacturers to invest in fire and building safety measures in recent years and deepen and expand them throughout Pakistan’s garment and textile sector, making it an increasingly attractive option for buyers across the globe.

“We encourage all brands around the world to sign the Pakistan Accord agreement and join us in our collective commitment to raise the safety standards at supplier factories in Pakistan.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Fashion Brands Underline ‘Renewed Commitment’ to Pakistan Accord

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Fashion Brands Underline ‘Renewed Commitment’ to Pakistan Accord

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Fashion Brands Underline ‘Renewed Commitment’ to Pakistan Accord

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Fashion Brands Underline ‘Renewed Commitment’ to Pakistan Accord

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Fashion Brands Underline ‘Renewed Commitment’ to Pakistan Accord

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Fashion Brands Underline ‘Renewed Commitment’ to Pakistan Accord

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Fashion Brands Underline ‘Renewed Commitment’ to Pakistan Accord

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Fashion Brands Underline ‘Renewed Commitment’ to Pakistan Accord

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Fashion Brands Underline ‘Renewed Commitment’ to Pakistan Accord

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Fashion Brands Underline ‘Renewed Commitment’ to Pakistan Accord

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Fashion Brands Underline ‘Renewed Commitment’ to Pakistan Accord

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Fashion Brands Underline ‘Renewed Commitment’ to Pakistan Accord

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Fashion Brands Underline ‘Renewed Commitment’ to Pakistan Accord

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Fashion Brands Underline ‘Renewed Commitment’ to Pakistan Accord

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Fashion Brands Underline ‘Renewed Commitment’ to Pakistan Accord

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Fashion Brands Underline ‘Renewed Commitment’ to Pakistan Accord

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Fashion Brands Underline ‘Renewed Commitment’ to Pakistan Accord

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Fashion Brands Underline ‘Renewed Commitment’ to Pakistan Accord

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Fashion Brands Underline ‘Renewed Commitment’ to Pakistan Accord

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Fashion Brands Underline ‘Renewed Commitment’ to Pakistan Accord

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Fashion Brands Underline ‘Renewed Commitment’ to Pakistan Accord

Hot Summer Bags

Fashion Brands Underline ‘Renewed Commitment’ to Pakistan Accord

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Fashion Brands Underline ‘Renewed Commitment’ to Pakistan Accord

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Fashion Brands Underline ‘Renewed Commitment’ to Pakistan Accord

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Fashion Brands Underline ‘Renewed Commitment’ to Pakistan Accord

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Fashion Brands Underline ‘Renewed Commitment’ to Pakistan Accord

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Fashion Brands Underline ‘Renewed Commitment’ to Pakistan Accord

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Fashion Brands Underline ‘Renewed Commitment’ to Pakistan Accord

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Fashion Brands Underline ‘Renewed Commitment’ to Pakistan Accord

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Fashion Brands Underline ‘Renewed Commitment’ to Pakistan Accord

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Fashion Brands Underline ‘Renewed Commitment’ to Pakistan Accord

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Fashion Brands Underline ‘Renewed Commitment’ to Pakistan Accord

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Fashion Brands Underline ‘Renewed Commitment’ to Pakistan Accord

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Fashion Brands Underline ‘Renewed Commitment’ to Pakistan Accord

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Fashion Brands Underline ‘Renewed Commitment’ to Pakistan Accord

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Fashion Brands Underline ‘Renewed Commitment’ to Pakistan Accord

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Fashion Brands Underline ‘Renewed Commitment’ to Pakistan Accord

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Fashion Brands Underline ‘Renewed Commitment’ to Pakistan Accord

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Fashion Brands Underline ‘Renewed Commitment’ to Pakistan Accord

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Fashion Brands Underline ‘Renewed Commitment’ to Pakistan Accord

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Fashion Brands Underline ‘Renewed Commitment’ to Pakistan Accord

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Fashion Brands Underline ‘Renewed Commitment’ to Pakistan Accord

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad