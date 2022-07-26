Gisele Adds Another Environmental Adviser Gig to Her Supermodel Résumé

Gisele Bündchen just signed a new eco-gig.

As of Tuesday, the famed supermodel and activist will join luxury watch brand IWC Schaffhausen as its environmental and community projects adviser.

“We have someone who shares in our purpose and mission to protect our planet and preserve our world for future generations,” Franziska Gsell, chief marketing officer and sustainability committee chair of IWC, told WWD. “She will use her experience to help us identify the right initiatives to work on as we accelerate our efforts to impact real change on the environment and for society.”

Last year, the model-activist signed with The Lions Management for fashion representation and took up a similar advisory role, advocating for environmental, social and governance initiatives at fantasy sports firm DraftKings.

As with fellow model-activists, like Amber Valletta and Arizona Muse, Bündchen has advocated for regenerative agriculture and conservation rights, producing a documentary about soil health in 2019 titled “Kiss the Ground.” She also spearheaded a grassroots tree-planting initiative for her 40th birthday last year.

Meanwhile, the Swiss watch brand is setting more ambitious sustainability goals, like making the switch to 100 percent renewable energy globally, achieving Equal Pay certification in Switzerland and mandating certification (like the Responsible Jewellery Council’s Chain of Practice or Chain of Custody) for all precious metal suppliers. The Richemont-owned brand is also experimenting with a bio-based, plastic-free leather alternative called “MiraTex.”

IWC’s Gsell said Bündchen will be a sounding board for identifying upcoming projects and “accompanying success factors.”

“For our 2022 Sustainability Report, we identified Biodiversity and Communities as two crucial areas to accelerate our efforts. The projects that Gisele helps spearhead will be included as part of these efforts,” Gsell said. “We’re also shifting to an annual cadence for our sustainability report, so we’ll be able to provide yearly progress updates. We firmly believe in being transparent about what we’ve done and what more we can do — and our purpose Engineering Beyond Time — is a testament to our long-term approach and vision.”

Gsell said the brand is looking to finalize its 2030 Sustainability Roadmap, marking out 25 sustainability-related KPIs for its executive board members and deeper material tracing, later this year.