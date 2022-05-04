Gucci’s Chime for Change Unveils 2022 Goals and Projects

MILAN — Chime for Change continues to foster gender equality by promoting charity initiatives and shedding light on international activists and organizations.

The charity initiative established in 2013 has raised more than $19 million to support the projects of 180 nonprofit organizations in 89 countries, thus benefiting 630,000 women and their families.

In 2022, its scope is growing bigger with old and new partners, a renewed alliance with The Meteor, first launched last year, and a new Chime Zine tackling the most pressing inequality issues.

In sync with Gucci’s five-year commitment to the United Nations’ Women’s Generation Equality Action Coalitions, Chime for Change has named its 2022 grant recipients, which will receive funding and visibility from the Gucci-led campaign.

In addition to expanding its support to Equality Now, the Global Fund for Women and the Foundation for Women, Chime for Change is supporting the below:

A range of Italy-based associations combating gender-based violence and helping female survivors of violence, including Associazione Artemisia, Beawarenow, Casa Internazionale delle Donne and SvS Donna Aiuta Donna with Cascina Ri-Nascita;

Mothers2mothers, which is committed to expanding health care services for women and children in Ghana and recruits, trains and employs women living with HIV as essential frontline health workers;

Promundo, a Brazil-based, non-governmental organization that engages men and boys in promoting gender equality, breaking free from stereotypes and preventing violence, which is expanding its activities in France, Italy, Mexico, the U.K. and the U.S. Chime for Change joined it last year as part of the Kering Foundation’s Global Boyhood Initiative.

At the same time, Chime for Change has renewed its 2021 partnership with The Meteor helping journalists, artists and activists with their second virtual summit called “22 for ’22: Visions for a Feminist Future.” The virtual conference will take place on May 9 and will address topics ranging from climate change to democracy, reproductive freedom and refugees’ crises.

The campaign will also continue to directly support feminist organizations, movements and activists including Women Enabled International, Young Feminist Europe and Outright Action International.

Artworks from Gucci’s Chime for Change latest Chime Zine. Courtesy of Gucci

Marking the 2022 roster of initiatives, Chime for Change has released its latest Zine, available on the Gucci Equilibrium platform dedicated to social impact and sustainability. Channeling the different facets of diversity, the Zine includes features and essays by international contributors, including Elisa Manici, who addressed the stigma of obesity; Eno Pei-Jean Chen talking about queer culture in Taiwan and North Korea; Isabel Mavrides-Calderón exploring the intersection of gender and disability, as well as Cecilia Gentili in conversation with Bianka Rodríguez about trans activism and the discrimination trans women face in Central America and beyond, among others.

A print version of the Zine will be issued later this month and be available at the Gucci Garden in Florence, the Gucci Wooster Bookstore in New York, as well as at independent bookshops internationally.