×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: January 28, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

Business

Urban Outfitters Posts Mixed Figures in the Fourth Quarter

Fashion

Dior’s Show Celebrated Paris in the 1950s

Green People: Guerlain’s Director of Sustainability Cécile Lochard

Why honey and orchids became a focal point for Guerlain, and corporate responsibility for Cécile Lochard.

Guerlain has been supporting the Brittany Black Bee Conservatory on Ouessant Island in Brittany, France, since 2014
A closer look at Guerlain's Women for Bees. Courtesy

Tea time takes on a greater significance when one’s very existence is steeped in the intricacies of honey. Or in Guerlain’s case, the bees behind it.

“We preserve what we know, and we love what we preserve,” said Guerlain’s director of sustainability Cécile Lochard, flanked by mint tea and honey (a key ingredient at the fragrance house) at the Whitby Hotel café in Midtown last month.

Having been with parent company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton for several years, she joined Guerlain four years ago to carry on corporate responsibility efforts that she began for LVMH’s perfume and cosmetics division. At Guerlain, Lochard spanned the development of a greener supply chain and social impact programs like Women for Bees, which won the company Beauty Inc.’s 2022 corporate responsibility award.

Related Galleries

Before she got to the bee program, Lochard started in corporate finance, nudged into the field by her father. Luckily for her, she found an environmental, social and corporate governance bent.

“It was the only place where we started speaking about ESG, and where you could have an impact,” she said. In the early days of ESG, Lochard helped drive socially responsible investments at HSBC in France. Once she’d had enough, she left the financial world for philanthropy, joining the World Wide Fund for Nature, or WWF. She headed corporate philanthropy for seven years there, and went on to write a book about sustainable luxury, or “Luxe et développement durable” (2011).

In her career, she’s witnessed how the realm of sustainable luxury has transformed from one of hushed secrecy to vocalized impact.

At Guerlain, honey and orchids comprise the star sourcing ingredients for the fifth-generation perfumer, but social impact is integral. “There’s a responsibility when you source super far away….You don’t buy a raw material, you buy a raw material — through somebody. That’s important,” she said.

Last year, Guerlain said it would roll out organic beetroot alcohol across its fragrance portfolio, a switch from conventional growing methods. “It took three years to accompany our supplier [in this change], because we don’t change suppliers. We’d much prefer them to improve rather than say, ‘Oh, you’re not perfect. Goodbye.’”

Much like cotton textiles, the switch from conventional growing methods to regenerative has been a work in progress, but one that could unlock healthier soil, as Textile Exchange supports.

According to Lochard, Guerlain has 50 channels of natural ingredient sourcing, spanning from the black orchid in Peru, to vanilla in Madagascar, jasmine in India and so on. Some 5,500 or 6,500 orchids were the subject of the Guerlain-sponsored Orchid Show at the New York Botanical Garden, which saw its 20th edition in February, this time designed by Lily Kwong.

Indre Rockefeller
Aymar de Chergé, Indre Rockefeller and Cécile Lochard. Lexie Moreland for WWD

The rare Peruvian ebony-hued black orchid flower makes its way into a $1,450 fragrance and $1,550 treatment under the Orchidée Impériale line, with claims of skin-density improvement. The product line includes a refillable matte black glass and recycled container that saw its weight reduced by 45 percent and volume halved, per the company. For more than a decade, Guerlain has committed to protecting orchids in the wild at the Tianzi Natural Reserve in Southern Yunnan, China, introducing some 10,000 species over the years.

And as for the bees — Lochard says there is a rich story to tell.

Last May, Guerlain teamed up with UNESCO and Angelina Jolie to launch its second cohort of trainees in its Women for Bees program. So far, the program has been enacted in Cambodia and the South of France, in 2021. During the campaign’s run, a portion of sales were donated to the Guerlain for Bees Conservation Programme. The campaign ran last May, but is part of an ongoing initiative under Women for Bees. Lochard teased another one soon to be announced.

“Bees are super fragile when it comes to pesticides, and that’s the reason why we switched [to organic farming]. We can’t be the brand that’s taking care of bees and still sourcing conventional alcohol full of acaricides [pesticides],” she reasoned.

“Regarding bees, I prefer being super cautious because we know we are doing it the best way — regarding training women, training beekeepers to practice sustainable beekeeping and helping them to install beehives….I don’t want to say general things regarding the metrics like, ‘In the average bee hive’ there are X number of bees…I don’t want to greenwash.’” Lochard said the reality is that some species live fewer days, some require greater attention or care and some answers are still being tested.

And as a social safety net of sorts, Lochard chooses to work with women-owned cooperatives for Guerlain’s Women for Bees program.

“To be honest, I do not have the magic solution when it comes to social return on investment with my Women for Bees program,” she continued. “The first indicator of the success of the program is, ‘Are there still [Guerlain-trained] beekeepers after three years?’ That’s the first indicator, and if not — why? And then, if they can help pollinate fields, plants, species of trees — like bergamot [key to some citrus notes in perfumes] — we can study the impact of pollination by adding a colony close to the bergamot tree for instance, in Calabria, Italy. Also, for me, that’s a way to reinforce and make my indicators more robust in a science-based target way.”

Since 2007, Guerlain has committed to preserving biodiversity and furthering sustainability. The company endeavors to be “carbon neutral” by 2025 as part of LVMH group’s sustainability program Life 360. Amid the uncertainty of a changing climate and growing scrutiny to uphold ESG promises, Lochard said she finds trust in the close-knit nature of Guerlain’s supplier relations.

“You can never be perfect in terms of sustainability….At Guerlain, we try to be bold,” Lochard said. “Sometimes the pressure is not coming from customers but civil society, which is more demanding regarding luxury and the fashion industry than ever before.” She continued, “If you don’t work closely with your supplier — you won’t have quality. It is in the DNA of luxury to preserve the people who make the products and preserve the raw materials….We know we depend on that.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Talking Sustainability With Guerlain’s Cécile Lochard

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Talking Sustainability With Guerlain’s Cécile Lochard

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Talking Sustainability With Guerlain’s Cécile Lochard

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Talking Sustainability With Guerlain’s Cécile Lochard

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Talking Sustainability With Guerlain’s Cécile Lochard

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Talking Sustainability With Guerlain’s Cécile Lochard

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Talking Sustainability With Guerlain’s Cécile Lochard

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Talking Sustainability With Guerlain’s Cécile Lochard

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Talking Sustainability With Guerlain’s Cécile Lochard

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Talking Sustainability With Guerlain’s Cécile Lochard

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Talking Sustainability With Guerlain’s Cécile Lochard

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Talking Sustainability With Guerlain’s Cécile Lochard

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Talking Sustainability With Guerlain’s Cécile Lochard

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Talking Sustainability With Guerlain’s Cécile Lochard

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Talking Sustainability With Guerlain’s Cécile Lochard

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Talking Sustainability With Guerlain’s Cécile Lochard

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Talking Sustainability With Guerlain’s Cécile Lochard

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Talking Sustainability With Guerlain’s Cécile Lochard

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Talking Sustainability With Guerlain’s Cécile Lochard

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Talking Sustainability With Guerlain’s Cécile Lochard

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Talking Sustainability With Guerlain’s Cécile Lochard

Hot Summer Bags

Talking Sustainability With Guerlain’s Cécile Lochard

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Talking Sustainability With Guerlain’s Cécile Lochard

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Talking Sustainability With Guerlain’s Cécile Lochard

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Talking Sustainability With Guerlain’s Cécile Lochard

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Talking Sustainability With Guerlain’s Cécile Lochard

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Talking Sustainability With Guerlain’s Cécile Lochard

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Talking Sustainability With Guerlain’s Cécile Lochard

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Talking Sustainability With Guerlain’s Cécile Lochard

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Talking Sustainability With Guerlain’s Cécile Lochard

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Talking Sustainability With Guerlain’s Cécile Lochard

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Talking Sustainability With Guerlain’s Cécile Lochard

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Talking Sustainability With Guerlain’s Cécile Lochard

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Talking Sustainability With Guerlain’s Cécile Lochard

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Talking Sustainability With Guerlain’s Cécile Lochard

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Talking Sustainability With Guerlain’s Cécile Lochard

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Talking Sustainability With Guerlain’s Cécile Lochard

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Talking Sustainability With Guerlain’s Cécile Lochard

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Talking Sustainability With Guerlain’s Cécile Lochard

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Talking Sustainability With Guerlain’s Cécile Lochard

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Talking Sustainability With Guerlain’s Cécile Lochard

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Talking Sustainability With Guerlain’s Cécile Lochard

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad