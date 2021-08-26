Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Express CEO Tim Baxter Talks $10M Profit in Most Recent Quarter

Sustainability

TRR’s Resale ‘It’ List Sees Gucci Gain on Vuitton

Beauty

Shiseido to Sell Laura Mercier, BareMinerals, Buxom to PE Firm Advent International

H&M, Inditex, C&A and More Lead in Signing New Bangladesh Accord

The International Accord is drawing its first brand signatories as it aims to broaden Bangladesh Accord coverage and reach.

A garment factory in Bangladesh.
The goal of the International Accord for Health and Safety in the Textile and Garment Industry is to expand health and safety coverage for factory workers in Bangladesh. Courtesy Photo

With negotiations finalized on Bangladesh’s new garment workplace safety agreement, retail giants are signing on.

The International Accord for Health and Safety in the Textile and Garment Industry, revealed on Wednesday, is the result of grueling negotiations to replace the landmark Bangladesh Accord on Fire Building Safety. It is set to take effect next week, broadening general health and safety coverage for more than 2 million garment workers in Bangladesh, with the aim that it will be replicated elsewhere.

H&M and Zara-owner Inditex are among the first signatories to the agreement. As of Thursday, Danish retailer Bestseller and retail giant C&A confirmed they have signed on to the legally binding agreement on workplace safety in Bangladesh.

Their actions could inspire other signatories.

Related Galleries

As a founding member of the Bangladesh Accord, C&A was one of the first companies to sign the original agreement in 2013 following the Rana Plaza factory disaster. In a May statement, when uncertainty loomed over the fate of the Accord, the company wrote: “We have always been engaged and involved in making the garment sector in Bangladesh as safe as possible. As proof, we set up a dedicated team in Bangladesh including our own fire and safety engineer working very closely with the Bangladesh Accord for the past eight years.”

C&A counts 156 factories in Bangladesh that have produced for the company over the past 18 months. The majority have fire doors, alarms and sprinklers in place. Meanwhile, H&M counts 137 suppliers in Bangladesh. Another signatory, Inditex, counts 1,805 global suppliers with 92 percent of its factory safety requirements fulfilled under the Accord. However, some 40 factories (of 56 Inditex suppliers examined in Bangladesh) were still outstanding on fire safety violations according to a July report from Clean Clothes Campaign and the Workers Rights Consortium.

While brands like Uniqlo, Asos, G-Star and Esprit have previously expressed sentiment in renewing, the International Accord has a long way to go, as more than 200 signatories signed the original Accord in 2013.

Calling the International Accord an “important victory” and a step toward making the garment industry safe and sustainable, Valter Sanches, general secretary of the IndustriALL Global Union, urged brands and manufacturers to “show their commitment and sign the renewed International Accord.”

H&M, Inditex, C&A and More Lead

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

H&M, Inditex, C&A and More Lead

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

H&M, Inditex, C&A and More Lead

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

H&M, Inditex, C&A and More Lead

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

H&M, Inditex, C&A and More Lead

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

H&M, Inditex, C&A and More Lead

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

H&M, Inditex, C&A and More Lead

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

H&M, Inditex, C&A and More Lead

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

H&M, Inditex, C&A and More Lead

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

H&M, Inditex, C&A and More Lead

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

H&M, Inditex, C&A and More Lead

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

H&M, Inditex, C&A and More Lead

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

H&M, Inditex, C&A and More Lead

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

H&M, Inditex, C&A and More Lead

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

H&M, Inditex, C&A and More Lead

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

H&M, Inditex, C&A and More Lead

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

H&M, Inditex, C&A and More Lead

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

H&M, Inditex, C&A and More Lead

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

H&M, Inditex, C&A and More Lead

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

H&M, Inditex, C&A and More Lead

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
H&M, Inditex, C&A and More Lead

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

H&M, Inditex, C&A and More Lead

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

H&M, Inditex, C&A and More Lead

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

H&M, Inditex, C&A and More Lead

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

H&M, Inditex, C&A and More Lead

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

H&M, Inditex, C&A and More Lead

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

H&M, Inditex, C&A and More Lead

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

H&M, Inditex, C&A and More Lead

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

H&M, Inditex, C&A and More Lead

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

H&M, Inditex, C&A and More Lead

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

H&M, Inditex, C&A and More Lead

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

H&M, Inditex, C&A and More Lead

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

H&M, Inditex, C&A and More Lead

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

H&M, Inditex, C&A and More Lead

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

H&M, Inditex, C&A and More Lead

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

H&M, Inditex, C&A and More Lead

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

H&M, Inditex, C&A and More Lead

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad