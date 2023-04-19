Inaugural Chaumet Awards Go to Youth-centric Projects

PARIS – An immersive photographic chamber, a collection written by teenage novelists, an orchestra and a library dedicated to diasporic art were revealed Tuesday as the recipients of the inaugural edition of Chaumet’s Echo Culture Awards.

They were among the 10 finalists selected out of the 151 applications, who “are all wonderful and it’s important that this be known,” according to BETC Groupe founder and president Mercedes Erra, a member of the edition’s jury led by French actress Sandrine Kiberlain.

Journalist Elisabeth Assayag, the evening’s master of ceremony, summed up the profiles as those who “work in the shadows, toiling to make the invisible visible,” and projects that made “those little nothings that added up to the happiness of the whole of humanity.”

Launched in January, the awards’ goal is distinguishing women who lead grassroots cultural projects. Chaumet awards bursaries of 10,000 euros, 25,000 euros and 50,000 euros, along with mentoring from its teams, to support their efforts.

Kiberlain said the jury members were looking for projects that set their hearts racing. “It’s the soul of a person that we felt in the projects we considered,” she explained, adding that witnessing the commitment, creativity and self-effacement of the candidates had left her feeling humbled.

Taking home the highest cash prize was the Paris Mozart Orchestra, founded by renowned conductor Claire Gibault, who also launched the female-focused La Maestra International Competition for Women Conductors.

Gibault said a portion of the funds would be used towards the orchestra’s residency project in the central French city of Bourges, initiated in October 2022 and aiming to bring music to a variety of audiences from schools to hospitals and penitentiary establishments.

The “Caravana Obscura” of photographer and visual artist Lolita Bourdet, a mobile immersive photographic chamber with a development studio attached, was awarded 25,000 euros that will allow the project to develop its workshop program and recruit additional staff.

With 10,000 euros, Marion Curtillet hopes to step up the efforts of her independent publishing house and in particular the “Les Jeunes Prodiges” collection, which publishes the works of teenage authors.

The project was born when Curtillet, a Sciences Po graduate who worked in commercial management, became the full-time caretaker for her unwell youngest child. She initiated writing workshops, particularly for school-age children. One thing led to the next and she launched publisher Du Sable et Des Cailloux in 2019.

The jury also awarded a special prize to 24-year-old Amandine Nana, who founded Transplantation, a mobile library dedicated to diasporic art. The additional prize came with a 10,000-euro envelope that will be used to bootstrap the three-year-old organization’s fundraising efforts for a permanent location in Paris.

Having four youth-centric projects as winners of the inaugural edition was a coincidence, said the jeweler’s chief executive officer Jean-Marc Mansvelt. “When we looked at our shortlists, we realized that it was about transmitting [culture] to younger generations, which is also part of our mission.”

The winners will also be able to count on support from “EllesVMH,” LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s initiative for gender equity, said Chantal Gaemperle, executive vice president of human resources and synergies at the French luxury group.