Jane Goodall Sells Out Brooklyn Museum, Steps for Shea: Short Takes

When in Brooklyn: Jane Goodall, renowned ethologist and conservationist, made a special appearance at the Brooklyn Museum Tuesday night.

Recently celebrating her 89th birthday on Monday, the primatologist appeared alongside media company The Meteor for “A Night of Hope in Action: Dr. Jane Goodall and Friends.” At the event, she shared her message of hope, surrounded by Jane Goodall Institute’s Roots and Shoots youth program and activists, among them 24-year-old Pakistani American climate advocate Ayisha Siddiqa and Sanchali Pal, chief executive officer of Commons, a personal carbon footprint-tracking app.

Brooklyn will keep the spotlight on climate when the Brooklyn Style Foundation presents its 17th annual Fashion Week Brooklyn event April 9 to 15. Themed to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop fashion, the event will be an urgent call to climate action.

“In the climate of equality and equity after 17 years of supporting creatives and makers through our platform at FWBK, we are privileged to continue supporting a global network of talent in the most diverse borough in New York,” said BK Style Foundation’s founder and creative director Rick Davy in a statement.

The event, held in partnership with Brooklyn Navy Yard, spans multiple venues and has a full calendar including highlights like an upcycled fashion show, fashion metaverse experience, movie screening, panels, ready-to-wear shows and more.

This month, Fashion Week Brooklyn pays homage to hip-hop fashion and climate equity.

Steps for Shea: The Estée Lauder Cos. revealed ambitions to scale a financial literacy training program for women working in beauty’s shea supply chain.

Two years in development, the company’s philanthropic arm partnered with Business for Social Responsibility’s HERproject to pilot a peer-to-peer financial literacy training program in northern Ghana, designed for smallholder shea farmers who bolster the beauty industry.

Though nearly 70 percent of Ghanaian women participate in the country’s economy, financial literacy and equity are not always guaranteed. Since inception the program has provided more than 1,000 women access to financial literacy training, including skills like financial planning, budgeting and money management. With the pilot completed, Estée Lauder Cos. said it’s ready to “adapt and scale the model” not only to additional shea cooperative sites, but across additional ingredient supply chains such as palm. Next up: Indonesia.

Shea is one of beauty’s mainstay ingredients but is it socially impactful?

Earth Month Drops: On Tuesday, brands from Fruit of the Loom to The North Face dropped Earth Day capsules.

Fruit of the Loom partnered with Lenzing Group on its Fruitful Threads men’s underwear collection. The collection consists of 96 percent Lenzing Ecovero viscose fibers created from certified renewable wood resources sourced from sustainably managed forests. Ecovero is certified with the EU Ecolabel and boasts a lower environmental footprint than generic viscose.

The collection retails for $19.99 and is available in three packs featuring two styles, boxer briefs and trunks, in six colors. The packaging is sustainable as well, made from certified renewable wood resources and recyclable.

Meanwhile, The North Face’s circular launch ranged from $35 for a tank to $150 for a men’s “shacket,” and the seven-piece collection (comprising 100 percent cotton) spotlighted the brand’s circular design pillars, including low-waste design. Even the brand’s “base camp mules” are meant for disassembly and can be sent back to the brand for recycling.