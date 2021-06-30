PARIS — Marking the kick-off of the Generation Equality Forum, the Kering Foundation and the French government are funding a series of women’s support centers across France.

“With the support of the government and other partners, it’s time to roll out these facilities across France, and to also take care of children, who are also victims,” said François-Henri Pinault, Kering chairman and chief executive officer, also chairman of the Kering Foundation.

The executive spoke at the Generation Equality Forum’s opening event in the Carrousel du Louvre, with French President Emmanuel Macron in attendance.

Pinault praised efforts by “La Maison des Femmes,” which was founded by Dr. Ghada Hatem in the northern Paris suburb Saint Denis to help women victims of violence break away and rebuild their lives, and pledged 5 million euros in funding to roll out 15 support centers.

“Through caring and listening, our ultimate aim is to enable our patients to start over again,” said Hatem in a statement.

The Kering Foundation has been active in supporting efforts to fight violence against women since 2008. The group is a private sector leader in the Generation Equality Forum’s action coalition on gender-based violence and its label Gucci is the private sector leader of the coalition on feminist movements and leadership.

One of the first companies to sign the Women’s Empowerment Charter of U.N. Women and the U.N.. Global Compact in 2010, Kering counts a large proportion of women employees — including in the upper ranks of management. It also promotes work by women in the film and photography industries.

