Lenzing’s Cure for Discoloration, Impact Fashion From Zalando to Swarovski: Short Takes

Material Matters: Specialty cellulosic fiber producer Lenzing Group announced a new processing solution that mitigates garment discoloration during production.

Without treatment, wood-based cellulosic fibers will yellow during high-temperature production processes (such as garment molding). Lenzing developed a new proprietary treatment method that is a first-of-its-kind for wood-based fibers so they won’t yellow at temperatures of 195-degrees Celsius.

The treatment will be rolled out in seamless lingerie and shapewear globally. Lenzing said it has a proactive strategy to introduce the technology to outdoor apparel and ready-to-wear garments thereafter.

Lenzing’s proprietary treatment to prevent yellowing.

Fueling Creatives: The Swarovski Foundation, together with the the United Nations Office for Partnerships, announced an open-call for its annual prize competition for young creatives.

Past editions saw more than 600 submissions from 90 countries. This year, six winners will, again, receive a 20,000 euro grant, a trip to New York City and online and in-person mentorship opportunities with a graduation planned for April 2024. The application deadline is June 27 and applicants must be 21 to 30 years old to enter and have a creative design discipline. Ideal candidates will demonstrate how their project or product uses creativity to drive awareness, technological strides or solutions that in one way or another advance the SDGs.

Now in its third edition, the “Creatives for our Future” program has billed the likes of Phillip Lim and other industry namesakes in its judging cohort. The competition aims to drive progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Zalando, meanwhile, announced its “Zalando Visionary Award,” and first winner in partnership with Copenhagen Fashion Week. The first-of-its-kind award sponsored by Zalando aims to celebrate “future-forward” creators, or those thinking differently in terms of creativity, innovation and positive social impact.

London-based brand Paolina Russo is the first Zalando Visionary Award winner for its novel approach combining artisan handcraft and innovative manufacturing, according to the judges. As part of its prize winnings, Paolina Russo will get 50,000 euros and official placement to show at Copenhagen Fashion Week in August 2023. Zalando will provide additional monetary support for show production to bring Paolina Russo’s vision to the runway.

MZ Wallace goes big on B Corp news.

B Corps: As of this week, brands MZ Wallace, premium handbags, and Love Brand & Co., premium men’s swim brand, join the B Corp crew.

For more than two decades, MZ Wallace has prioritized modern essentials that traverse everyday needs in style. Latest lines for summer span the two-tone raffia tote for $295, in red and blue, quilted tennis metro tote for $335 and quilted Bowery shoulder bag for $275, among others.

Sustainability callouts span materials and philanthropic aims. All signature fabrics are made of recycled fibers that are certified Global Recycling Standard. Limited-edition bags highlight the company’s giveback schemes under “MZW Gives Back.” Bags benefit organizations such as the The Conservation Fund, with 10 percent of sales set aside for biodiversity efforts, or Girls Who Code, with 100 percent of proceeds donated to girls’ computer programming education, for one.

Meanwhile, Love Brand & Co. is leaning into its natural origins and modern methods. Key styles like its printed men’s shorts use sublimation printing techniques (no water used) on 100-percent recycled polyester. The shorts retail for $180 on its website, with other stockists including Farfetch and Harrods.

The company is also a member of 1 Percent for the Planet, a giveback scheme that donates 1 percent of revenue to conservation organizations.