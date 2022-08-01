×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: August 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Adidas Collaborates With Thebe Magugu on Inclusive Sportswear Range

Eye

JLo Turns Up the Heat in Capri Performing at LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Gala

Fashion

Prada’s Latest Timecapsule NFT Comes With Chance to Attend a Runway Show

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week to Unveil Sustainability Feats, New Innovation Center

Bangladesh's premier apparel event "Made in Bangladesh Week" this November spotlights value of sustainability in the sector.

Workers at a factory in Ashulia.
Bangladesh has a sprawling – and increasingly green – fashion sector. Here, workers at a factory in Ashulia. Emdad Islam Bitu

Bangladesh’s fashion showcase “Made in Bangladesh Week” returns this November.

Apparel reigns as the dominant economic force in the country, comprising some 80 percent of exports. Its premier event is organized in partnership with the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers & Exporters Association, or the BGMEA, and Bangladesh Apparel Exchange, or BAE, to spotlight the importance of apparel exports and sustainability in the sector.

Organizers are drumming up excitement for the event at the official website MadeinBangladeshWeek.com, which just launched.

The weeklong event running Nov. 13 to 18 includes designer showcases, denim spotlights and other sustainability-inclined focuses. Among the coinciding showcases are a Fashion Innovation runway show touting responsible manufacturers, Denim Expo — which in past sessions has clocked more than 50,000 attendees — and the Dhaka Apparel Summit highlighting the sector’s safety strides and thought leadership.

Related Galleries

As inaugural speaker and event opener, Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will also be in attendance, as with a number of brand participants.

For eco-enthusiasts, events like the Green Factory Tour (a daylong tour of multiple factory sites that utilize energy-efficient and environment-friendly practices), or one of many awards ceremonies, are sure to impress, according to event organizers. Meanwhile, the Sustainable Design and Innovation Awards and the Sustainability Leadership Awards on Nov. 16 and 17 will further brandish rising and established leaders in “social excellence,” “environmental excellence” and “innovation excellence.”

Rounding off the week on Nov. 18, the final day, is a technical workshop on sustainability and innovation at the BGMEA Fashion & Technology University and the global launch of the BGMEA Innovation Center. Billed as a hub to drive forward sustainability and technological ideation in fashion, the center houses a library, research lab, training center and museum exhibition space.

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

Hot Summer Bags

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week Sustainability Schedule

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad