‘Made in Bangladesh’ Week to Unveil Sustainability Feats, New Innovation Center

Bangladesh’s fashion showcase “Made in Bangladesh Week” returns this November.

Apparel reigns as the dominant economic force in the country, comprising some 80 percent of exports. Its premier event is organized in partnership with the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers & Exporters Association, or the BGMEA, and Bangladesh Apparel Exchange, or BAE, to spotlight the importance of apparel exports and sustainability in the sector.

Organizers are drumming up excitement for the event at the official website MadeinBangladeshWeek.com, which just launched.

The weeklong event running Nov. 13 to 18 includes designer showcases, denim spotlights and other sustainability-inclined focuses. Among the coinciding showcases are a Fashion Innovation runway show touting responsible manufacturers, Denim Expo — which in past sessions has clocked more than 50,000 attendees — and the Dhaka Apparel Summit highlighting the sector’s safety strides and thought leadership.

As inaugural speaker and event opener, Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will also be in attendance, as with a number of brand participants.

For eco-enthusiasts, events like the Green Factory Tour (a daylong tour of multiple factory sites that utilize energy-efficient and environment-friendly practices), or one of many awards ceremonies, are sure to impress, according to event organizers. Meanwhile, the Sustainable Design and Innovation Awards and the Sustainability Leadership Awards on Nov. 16 and 17 will further brandish rising and established leaders in “social excellence,” “environmental excellence” and “innovation excellence.”

Rounding off the week on Nov. 18, the final day, is a technical workshop on sustainability and innovation at the BGMEA Fashion & Technology University and the global launch of the BGMEA Innovation Center. Billed as a hub to drive forward sustainability and technological ideation in fashion, the center houses a library, research lab, training center and museum exhibition space.