Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 23, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Posts Another Blow-out Quarter Ahead of the Holidays

Accessories

Bulgari Invests in Highly Strategic U.S. Market

Accessories

Fine Jewelry Is Becoming Less Formal — and More Fun

Mexico Reimagines the Trade Show Adding Artisans, Removing Cultural Appropriation

"The industry knows well that by taking a design, industrially reproducing and branding it does not pay homage, nor is it inspired by it in any manner,” according to Mexico’s secretary of culture Alejandra Frausto Guerrero.

Mexico secretary of culture Alejandra Frausto
Mexico’s secretary of culture Alejandra Frausto Guerrero. Courtesy Mexico Secretaria de Cultura

Designer, meet artisan: your key connection for ensuring cultural appreciation isn’t really cultural appropriation in a thinly veiled mask.

That was the main mission at Original last week, the first of what will become an annual event in Mexico that reimagines the trade show, where artisans, not sales reps, come to promote their creations and designers don’t just place orders — they engage in collaborations.

Held at the Complejo Cultural Los Pinos cultural center in Mexico City from Nov. 18 to 21, Original brought together more than 300 artisans from Indigenous communities around Mexico to exhibit their work, and invited domestic as well as international designers to connect and to ensure ethics are a part of cultural referencing in fashion.

More than a trade show, Mexico’s secretary of culture Alejandra Frausto Guerrero — who has made a name for herself in fashion by directly calling out designers like Isabel Marant and Louis Vuitton for using techniques and iconography from Mexican creators without credit — called the first iteration of Original “a national cultural movement.”

Related Galleries

Mexico secretary of culture Alejandra Frausto Guerrero
Mexico’s secretary of culture Alejandra Frausto Guerrero. Courtesy Mexico Secretaria de Cultura

“For Mexico’s communities, each garment has a profound meaning and a complex crafting process. Thus, through Original, both worlds, which usually are separated, that of tradition and that of fashion, can connect with each other and speak as equals,” Frausto told WWD. “Original builds bridges and makes available the tools for the original creators, and they decide whether they take it or not.”

With both tradition (the artisans) and fashion (the designers) together under one roof, Original featured seven runways with new works from designers, artisans and brands that “collaborate ethically and fairly with designers and creative communities in Mexico” on display. As part of the curated catwalks, attendees were also able to view the work of 200 textile, accessory and shawl artisans from more than 30 of Mexico’s creative communities.

Forums were available for discussion and exchange of experiences, including debates on cultural appropriation. Lectures and workshops included training in subjects like copyright, forms for commercialization and techniques like the use of natural dyes. There was a business lounge for meetings between brands and artisans (translation services were available as needed), as well as an exhibition and sale hall where more than 500 pieces of textiles, accessories, art, ceramics and furniture from 150 artisans were available for purchase.

Artisans at Original fair in Complejo Cultural Los Pinos cultural center, Mexico City
Artisans at Original fair in Complejo Cultural Los Pinos cultural center, Mexico City. Courtesy Mexico Secretaria de Cultura

“Original has really transcendental spaces,” said Frausto, expressing pride over the debut fair. “Just as Mexico’s cultural heritage is diverse, Original’s audience is equally diverse, inclusive and multicolored, where all of us can weave together the immense canvas that is culture.”

Paty Govea, designer of the namesake slow fashion brand Patricia Govea, who attended the event, would agree.

“Artisans in Mexico are the soul and spirit, they have been suffering [from] segregation, racism and discrimination. I’m so happy and very touched to see artisans from all over the 68 ethnic groups reunited in one event which will impact their lives for the better,” she told WWD.

Govea considers her brand, which is available at Saks Fifth Avenue, “a social impact enterprise,” where each item in the collection of women’s fashion and accessories — from dresses to capes to totes — are made authentically by Indigenous artisans.

“For us, fusing the ancestral methods with haute couture goes beyond any industrial production. It is a righteous cause that allows us to thoroughly change the lives of the Wixárrikai communities,” the brand’s website reads.

“I think it is a great opportunity to have the platforms we need and invite all the designers who have been ‘inspired’ by our culture to make conscious [choices] about giving credit. Also, they have to ask for permission to promote a culture that doesn’t belong to them and give back to the communities which are lacking of basic needs,” Govea said of Original. “My mission is to give voice and better opportunities for the Wixárrikai communities, not just providing sustainable jobs, also integrate education programs and health services for them. They have a rich culture, with sacred symbols and a great history to tell, where every stitch represents their culture, every stitch represents their tradition and every stitch represents a family with hope for seeking a better world.”

With Original, Frausto also has hope for a better fashion world. One that’s more ethical, more apt to collaborate than take, and one where recognition of original creators isn’t a rare occurrence.

“The industry knows well that by taking a design, industrially reproducing and branding it does not pay homage, nor is it inspired by it in any manner,” she said. “Plagiarism isn’t paying homage. Theft is not inspiration. Modern pirates don’t even risk their lives weathering sea storms but take what they please and brand them like any other sort of merchandise. This will be a great achievement for the industry to understand that there are original creators who can speak face to face with the brands in order to build relationships under the rule of ethics and where the original creator obtains a fair economic retribution.”

Original in Mexico, Secretary Frausto Fight

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Original in Mexico, Secretary Frausto Fight

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Original in Mexico, Secretary Frausto Fight

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Original in Mexico, Secretary Frausto Fight

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Original in Mexico, Secretary Frausto Fight

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Original in Mexico, Secretary Frausto Fight

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Original in Mexico, Secretary Frausto Fight

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Original in Mexico, Secretary Frausto Fight

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Original in Mexico, Secretary Frausto Fight

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Original in Mexico, Secretary Frausto Fight

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Original in Mexico, Secretary Frausto Fight

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Original in Mexico, Secretary Frausto Fight

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Original in Mexico, Secretary Frausto Fight

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Original in Mexico, Secretary Frausto Fight

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Original in Mexico, Secretary Frausto Fight

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Original in Mexico, Secretary Frausto Fight

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Original in Mexico, Secretary Frausto Fight

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Original in Mexico, Secretary Frausto Fight

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Original in Mexico, Secretary Frausto Fight

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Original in Mexico, Secretary Frausto Fight

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Original in Mexico, Secretary Frausto Fight

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Original in Mexico, Secretary Frausto Fight

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Original in Mexico, Secretary Frausto Fight

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Original in Mexico, Secretary Frausto Fight

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Original in Mexico, Secretary Frausto Fight

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Original in Mexico, Secretary Frausto Fight

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Original in Mexico, Secretary Frausto Fight

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Original in Mexico, Secretary Frausto Fight

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Original in Mexico, Secretary Frausto Fight

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Original in Mexico, Secretary Frausto Fight

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Original in Mexico, Secretary Frausto Fight

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Original in Mexico, Secretary Frausto Fight

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Original in Mexico, Secretary Frausto Fight

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Original in Mexico, Secretary Frausto Fight

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Original in Mexico, Secretary Frausto Fight

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Original in Mexico, Secretary Frausto Fight

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Original in Mexico, Secretary Frausto Fight

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad